Keyless Technologies: Keyless Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyless Technologies , the leader in privacy-preserving biometric authentication, is pleased to announce that it has recently achieved ISO 27001 certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management.

"This certification demonstrates our commitment to protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and privacy of our clients' information assets, namely their biometric data," said Andrea Carmignani, co-founder and chief executive officer at Keyless.

The ISO 27001 certification is the result of a comprehensive audit conducted by Intercert , one of the world's leading international certification institutes. The rigorous assessment evaluated Keyless' information security management system (ISMS) across all areas of operations, ensuring that it meets the stringent requirements set forth by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Keyless uses state-of-the-art cryptography to irreversibly transform biometric data captured on a device, before sending it to the cloud to be processed. This approach ensures that biometric data cannot be linked back to end-users, as raw biometrics are not stored anywhere.

By achieving ISO 27001 certification, Keyless clients can be assured that sensitive information, namely biometric data, is handled and protected in accordance with industry best practices.

"This certification provides a solid foundation for building trust with our customers and stakeholders. We believe this achievement will further solidify our position as a trusted and reliable partner in the financial services sector." Carmignani added.

About Keyless

Keyless is a passwordless authentication company pioneering privacy-preserving biometric solutions for workforce and consumer authentication. Keyless was founded by leading security and privacy experts, and its patented technology is the first to use privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) for biometric authentication and identity management. Keyless delivers frictionless authentication experiences that eliminate account takeover (ATO) fraud, enhance security, and make it easy to comply with evolving regulations such as GDPR and PSD2.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keyless-achieves-iso-27001-certification-301868988.html