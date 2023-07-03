Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 157484 | ISIN: US20030N1019 | Ticker-Symbol: CTP2
Tradegate
03.07.23
15:38 Uhr
37,800 Euro
-0,280
-0,74 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,04038,07016:57
38,03038,08016:57
ACCESSWIRE
03.07.2023 | 16:14
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Makes Donation to Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Comcast Corporation:

On May 31, Comcast NBCUniversal donated 90 iPads to the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet, a specialized secondary school curriculum whose mission is to build a more inclusive pipeline of historically underrepresented, college, and career ready students interested in the film and television industries, within the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles, CA. The iPads will be used to promote internet access and improve digital skills for Roybal students.

The donation is part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion initiative to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.

Craig Robinson, Chief Diversity Officer at NBCUniversal and a member of the Roybal School Advisory board, participated in a fireside chat moderated by Enrique Chiabra, Emmy award-winning journalist and News Anchor for Noticiero Telemundo 52, and shared his career journey, the importance of DEI for business, and answered questions from Roybal students at the Edward Roybal Learning Center. Following the conversation, Robinson presented the Comcast NBCUniversal donation to the school.

To learn more about Project UP, click here.

Comcast Corporation, Monday, July 3, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765241/Comcast-NBCUniversal-Makes-Donation-to-Roybal-Film-and-Television-Production-Magnet

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.