Bone Cement Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 1.99 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Bone Cement Market Size By Type (Calcium Phosphate, Polymethyl Methacrylate), By Surgery Type (Knee Arthroplasty, Hip Arthroplasty), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Bone Cement Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Bone Cement Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.22 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.99 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=17380

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bone Cement Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Bone Cement Market Driven by Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries and Growing Geriatric Population

The global Bone Cement Market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by several key drivers in the healthcare industry. Bone cement, composed of powder and liquid components, undergoes a vital process known as free radical polymerization when the initiator and accelerator are combined. This process enables the transition of viscosity from a runny liquid to a dough-like state, allowing safe application, followed by solidification into a hardened material. The customizable setting time of bone cement provides physicians with a secure means of anchoring prosthetic devices or treating osteoporotic compression fractures in the spine.

The market for bone cement is primarily driven by various factors. Firstly, the increasing incidence of sports injuries has significantly contributed to its growth. With the rise in athletic activities worldwide, the demand for bone cement has surged, as it serves as an effective solution for treating sports-related fractures. Secondly, the rapid growth in the geriatric population has propelled the demand for bone cement. As the elderly population increases, the occurrence of fractures also rises, necessitating effective treatment options such as bone cement. Additionally, the rising cases of osteoporosis, a condition characterized by low bone density and tissue deterioration, have a substantial impact on the market. Osteoporosis is responsible for causing over 8.9 million fractures annually worldwide, occurring once every three seconds. This prevalence of osteoporotic fractures has led to a surge in demand for bone cement, driving the growth of the Bone Cement Market.

The advancements in regenerative medicine and the growing number of road traffic accidents are also contributing to the expansion of the Bone Cement Market. With ongoing developments in regenerative medicine, the market has witnessed the introduction of innovative techniques and products, further driving market growth. Moreover, the rise in road traffic accidents globally has led to an increased number of bone fractures, necessitating the use of bone cement for effective treatment and recovery.

Leading players in the Bone Cement Market include Medtronic PLC, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Synimed, IZI Medical Products, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, DJO Global, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Tecres S.p.A., Heraeus Holding GmbH, and Teknimed. These key players are actively involved in financial statements, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, key development strategies, and market ranking analysis to maintain their competitive edge and cater to the growing demand for bone cement globally.

However, despite the promising growth opportunities, certain restraints hinder the market's full potential. Unfavorable insurance reimbursement scenarios, high costs associated with bone cement, and extensive clinical data requirements for launching new products pose challenges to the market's growth. Nevertheless, the Bone Cement Market also presents significant growth opportunities in emerging economies, as the healthcare infrastructure continues to develop, and demand for effective treatment options rises.

In conclusion, the global Bone Cement Market is witnessing remarkable growth driven by the increasing incidence of sports injuries, rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising cases of osteoporosis, advancements in regenerative medicine, and a growing number of road traffic accidents. Leading players in the market are actively engaging in strategies to maintain their market position. As the market continues to expand, the Bone Cement Market is poised to offer innovative solutions and cater to the rising demand for effective fracture treatment worldwide.

For further information, detailed market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Bone Cement Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Bone Cement Market into Type, Surgery Type, End-User, And Geography.

Bone Cement Market, by Type

Calcium Phosphate



Polymethyl Methacrylate



Glass Polyalkeonate

Bone Cement Market, by Surgery Type

Knee Arthroplasty



Hip Arthroplasty



Kyphoplasty



Vertebroplasty



Others

Bone Cement Market, by End-User

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Bone Cement Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Bone Cement Delivery System Market By Cement Type (Calcium Phosphate, Polymethyl Methacrylate), By Surgery Type (Knee Arthroplasty, Hip Arthroplasty), By Geography, And Forecast

Bone Graft And Substitutes Market By Type (Allograft, Bone Graft Substitute), By Application (Craniomaxillofacial, Dental Bone Grafting), By Geography, And Forecast

Bone Growth Stimulator Market By Product (Bone Growth Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins, Platelet-Rich Plasma), By Application (Spinal Fusion Surgeries, Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries), By Geography, And Forecast

Orthopedic Bone Cement Material Market By Product (PolymethyImethacrylate Cement, Calcium Phosphate Cement), By Application (Hospital, Clinic), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Biopharmaceutical Companies synthesizing biological sources for global patients

Visualize Bone Cement Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bone-cement-market-zooms-towards-billion-dollar-valuation-estimated-to-reach-usd-1-99-billion-by-2030-verified-market-research-301868869.html