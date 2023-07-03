BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



3 July 2023

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2023 of 7.54 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 11 August 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 14 July 2023 (ex-dividend date is 13 July 2023).

As set out in the Company's dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 30 June 2023 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 602.83 cents per ordinary share.

