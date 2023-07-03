Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Frankfurt
03.07.23
08:01 Uhr
1,370 Euro
+0,055
+4,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
03.07.2023 | 16:31
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Total Voting Rights 
03-Jul-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Total Voting Rights 
 
3 July 2023: As at 30 June 2023, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has 172,626,345 ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 in issue, each 
with voting rights. Metro Bank Holdings PLC holds no shares in treasury. 
The above figure of 172,626,345 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1. 
 
Enquiries 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
Stephanie Wallace 
General Counsel and Company Secretary   +44 (0) 2034028385 
 
 
ENDS 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Metro Bank 
Metro Bank services 2.7 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It is the 
highest rated high street bank for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service 
in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in 
February 2023. Metro Bank has also been awarded "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, 
"Best Mortgage Provider of the Year" in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, "Best Business Credit Card" in 2022 Moneynet 
Personal Finance Awards, "Best Business Credit Card 2022", Forbes Advisor, "Best Current Account for Overseas Use" by 
Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2022. It was "Banking Brand of The Year" at the Moneynet 
Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme 
2021. 
 
The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving 
customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities 
it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone 
through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank 
offers customers real choice. 
Metro Bank PLC. Registered in England and Wales. Company number: 6419578. Registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA. 'Metrobank' is the registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. 
It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential 
Regulation Authority. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further 
information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status 
and approval. 
Metro Bank PLC is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the 
METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 255122 
EQS News ID:  1671477 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1671477&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2023 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
