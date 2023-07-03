ATFX Connect joins FX Global Code

LONDON, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATFX Connect has signed a statement of commitment to the Global FX Code of Conduct (the Global Code), formally joining the Code's standards to promote integrity, fairness, transparency and the effective functioning of the global foreign exchange markets.



The FX Global Code July 2021 (Global Code) is a set of global principles of good practice in the foreign exchange market, developed to provide a common set of guidelines to promote the integrity and effective functioning of the wholesale foreign exchange market. It was developed by a partnership between central banks and Market Participants from 20 jurisdictions around the globe.

"ATFX Connect supports institutional clients by providing Direct Market access to tailored liquidity and connectivity solutions in Spot FX and Precious Metals. With this important step, ATFX Connect continues its expansion within the institutional electronic FX offering," said Managing Director of ATFX Connect Wei Qiang Zhang.



ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Ltd based in London, regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and part of ATFX Group. Back in 2019, ATFX group stepped into the Institutional business with the launch of its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and continue to provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to clients within the Institutional community. With the focus on the professional Investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored T1 bank and non-bank liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions.

