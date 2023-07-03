Comic Book Market to Reach $26.9 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global comic book market is being driven by several factors, including the massive popularity of comic books, their role as collectibles and nostalgia-related products, and their easy accessibility through online channels

PORTLAND, Ore., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Comic Book Market by Type (Physical Comics, Digital Comics), by End User (Children, Adults), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Bookstores, Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, The global comic book market was valued at $15.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $26.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global comic book market is being driven by several factors, including the massive popularity of comic books, their role as collectibles and nostalgia-related products, and their easy accessibility through online channels. However, the presence of alternatives and storage constraints for physical comics hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, the creation of box sets, and special editions of comic books and the increasing emergence of independent creators are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the comic book market in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $15.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 $26.9 Billion CAGR 5.9 % No. of Pages in Report 269 Segments Covered Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Massive popularity of comic books Comic books as collectibles and nostalgia related products Easy accessibility through online channels Opportunities Creation of box sets and special editions of comic books Increasing emergence of independent creators Restraints Presence of alternatives Storage constraints for physical comics

The physical comics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on type, the physical comics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-thirds of the global comic book market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Flipping over pages, collecting actual issues, and interacting with their regional comic book communities are tactile experiences that many readers cherish. However, the digital comics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is because digital comics are a convenient way for fans to indulge in their favorite comic book series.

The children segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period-

Based on end user, the children segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global comic book market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the children's comic book business offering a wide range of appropriate content for their age and fascinating narratives that attract young readers. On the other hand, the adult segment would display the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032. Adult audiences have embraced graphic novels and comics, which provide whole story arcs or solo compositions within a book-length format.

The specialty stores segment to ultimately rule the roost by 2032-

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global comic book market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. This is because their devotion to the medium, carefully curated collections, and initiatives to foster community create an immersive and welcoming environment for readers to learn about and enjoy the art of comic books. The online channels segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032, as online channels have considerably increased the popularity and availability of comic books, allowing fans to easily discover, buy, and consume comics.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global comic book market revenue, and is likely to dominate its market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032. Due to the rise of the market and assurance of its continued significance in the international comic book business, which are facilitated by the influence of manga, the acceptance of internet-based platforms, and the expansion of anime adaptations of the comic books.

Leading Market Players: -

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

The Walt Disney Company

Titan Publishing Group Ltd.

Shogakukan Co., Ltd.

Daewon Media Co., Ltd.

Archie Comic Publications, Inc.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Kodansha Ltd.

ACK Media Direct Ltd.

Embracer Group AB

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global comic book market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

