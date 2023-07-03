Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2023) - Salar Moghadam, Iranian entrepreneur and motivational speaker, has released his much-awaited personal development book, "Don't Read This Book Just Eat It," now available for purchase on Amazon. The book aims to inspire and guide individuals on their journey to success, sharing Moghadam's own experiences and innovative strategies.





Growing up under challenging conditions in Iran, Moghadam started his journey toward success at the tender age of 15. Through a unique blend of determination, self-education, and resilience, he gradually built a name for himself. Today, his story serves as a beacon of hope and a motivational guide for others.

"Don't Read This Book Just Eat It" is a compendium of Moghadam's life experiences and the insights he gleaned on his journey to success. The book outlines his unique methods and secrets to achieving dreams and goals, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, appropriate education, and self-confidence.

The book provides readers with strategies, tactics, and principles for achieving success in various aspects of life. Moghadam details methods to enhance career growth, improve interpersonal relationships, and create opportunities in any field. Topics such as goal setting, practical planning, abandoning negative behaviors, and developing key skills are explored extensively in the book.





With practical exercises and real-life examples, the book offers a roadmap to success, prompting readers to reevaluate negative beliefs and mental patterns. It's a guide to embracing change, progressing with increased motivation, and bolstering self-confidence.

"Don't Read This Book Just Eat It" also educates readers on finding their true social and individual positions and outlines the ways to unlock the gate of success.

Moghadam's book is now available on Amazon and can be purchased via the following link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C6DYNTX8. For further insights into Moghadam's life and work, follow him on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/salarmoghadam1.

SMD Publishing is a leading publisher based in UAE, specializing in motivational and personal development literature. Founded in 2020, the company is dedicated to sharing inspiring stories and practical guidance from successful individuals worldwide.

