CEO for Retail Health, Sven Van Rossum, is pleased to announce the partnership between REVIV Global and Ten Health Fitness.

Ten Health Fitness is one of London's leading boutique fitness providers with 11 studios across the London capital, offering their customers expertly taught small group classes in a friendly and welcoming environment. Alongside their trademark Dynamic Reformer Pilates classes, Ten is renowned for its suite of wellness and fitness services, including Personal Training and exercise rehabilitation, Sports and Therapeutic massage, Women's Health, and Clinical Exercise Prescription a bespoke 1-1 programmes for clients living with a life-altering clinical diagnosis. All with the aim of delivering an enjoyable, empowering and supportive client experience that achieves results.

As a part of their holistic approach Ten has expanded the scale of its wellness offer, with its new Kings Cross flagship studio pioneering the introduction of cryotherapy, infrared saunas and now the game-changing collaboration with REVIV to provide IV drip therapy and IM booster shots.

"The partnership with REVIV perfectly rounds out Ten's wellness offering. REVIV's range of infusions and booster shots beautifully complement our other wellness services and it's also a great way for us to enhance the experience and results we can offer our fitness and therapy clients," explains Ten's Brand Director, Justin Rogers. "We're understandably proud of our reputation for expertise, and the quality of REVIV's products and the expertise of their team make them an ideal fit for us."

Sven Van Rossum, CEO Retail Health at REVIV, says: "We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Ten Health Fitness, a powerful alliance driven by our shared commitment to empowering individuals to embrace their health and wellness and unlock their limitless potential. Together, we will provide impactful solutions that enable our customers to take control of their wellbeing and achieve remarkable results. We can't wait to see the positive impact it will have on our customers."

About REVIV

REVIV is a life science led provider of nutritional health solutions, and their goal is to be the only personalized nutritional health company that offers precision nutrition solutions, using big data coupled with AI, to evidence that nutrition can have a positive impact on medical conditions or disease. REVIV's vision is to pioneer the democratization of nutrition-based treatments which will reduce disease, extend life and allow people to live better and healthier lives.

