Medtronic is excited by the updated European Hypertension Society (ESH) guidelines that highlight the role of renal denervation (RDN) as part of the hypertension care pathway. The guidelines were announced at the ESH 32nd Annual Meeting and simultaneously published in the Journal of Hypertension

This marks a turning point for RDN as a hypertension treatment and supports its use as a safe and effective complementary treatment option in reducing blood pressure for patients, in addition to medications and lifestyle changes. Importantly, the new guidelines follow a series of favorable position papers and consensus statements from the ESH (released 2021), and other key societies echoing a similar sentiment, including the recent European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EAPCI) consensus statement.

"These new clinical guidelines in Europe reinforce the safety and effectiveness of RDN as a third pillar for difficult to control hypertension along with lifestyle changes and medication," said Jason Weidman, senior vice president and president of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business at Medtronic. "This is a positive step forward for the Symplicity Blood Pressure Procedure and underscores the desire of the clinical community to include new treatment options to improve hypertension control rates."

Finally, these guidelines, as well as recent position papers, have been made possible by the large amount of clinical evidence that has been generated around the Medtronic Symplicity Blood Pressure Procedure. The Medtronic RDN program is backed by experience in more than 25,000 patients treated globally. It has also been studied in more than 4,000 patients in the presence and absence of medication, and in patients with high baseline cardiovascular risk, or with comorbidities.

Medtronic looks forward to continuing to advance the field of RDN through our continued clinical programs with the SPYRAL AFFIRM and GSR-DEFINE studies, as well as external research programs, and through planned advances in technology.

Approved for commercial use in more than 60 countries around the world, the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System is currently limited to investigational use in the U.S., Japan and Canada.

