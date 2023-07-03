Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
03.07.2023 | 17:06
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Monday, 3 July 2023

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Monday, 3 July 2023, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotesWithheld
Ordinary Resolutions
  1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2023 and the Auditor's Report thereon.
40,680,17899.99%2,3130.01%40,682,4911,078
  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2023.
40,598,91899.84%66,6410.16%40,665,55918,010
  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
40,599,00499.84%66,5550.16%40,665,55918,010
  1. To approve payment of a final dividend of 2.3p per share for the year ended 31 January 2023.
40,672,07699.97%10,4700.03%40,682,5461,023
  1. To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a Director.
39,856,92598.04%798,3261.96%40,655,25128,318
  1. To re-elect Sian Hansen as a Director.
39,978,29898.34%673,0091.66%40,651,30732,262
  1. To re-elect Andrew Impey as a Director.
40,645,95199.99%5,3560.01%40,651,30732,262
  1. To re-elect Robert Talbut as a Director.
39,852,98198.04%798,3261.96%40,651,30732,262
  1. To re-elect Edward Troughton as a Director.
39,906,24398.17%745,0641.83%40,651,30732,262
  1. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor.
40,636,44599.92%34,5260.08%40,670,97112,598
  1. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.
40,677,14799.99%2,3130.01%40,679,4604,109
  1. To approve a change to the Company's investment policy.
40,660,93799.99%3,1770.01%40,664,11419,455
13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.40,647,73699.97%11,4330.03%40,659,16924,400
14#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.40,572,68099.80%82,5750.20%40,655,25528,314
15#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares.40,527,08199.62%154,0030.38%40,681,0842,485
16#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.40,595,82599.83%69,2040.17%40,665,02918,540
17#. To increase the limit in the Company's articles of association on the aggregate annual fees payable to the Directors.40,535,24299.70%123,0460.30%40,658,28825,281

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 120,958,386.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Resolutions 12 to 17 will also be filed at Companies House.

3 July 2023

Katherine MansonFrostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary020 3709 8734

