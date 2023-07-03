Unifund Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

3 July 2023

Unifund Plc (the "Company") - 213800LITDTT8TBYHX49

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

Unifund Plc- Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022

For further information please contact:

Unifund Plc

6th Floor

125 London Wall

London EC2Y 5AS

spvservices@apexgroup.com