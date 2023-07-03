Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
3 July 2023
Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc (the "Company") - 213800TYJHGB1ONUQ252
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
For further information please contact:
Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc
6th Floor
125 London Wall
London EC2Y 5AS
spvservices@apexgroup.com
22 FRESH - FS - 31-12-2022 - Word Signed EYLLP