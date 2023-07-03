Spigen Announces ArcPack Portable Charger With Compact But Heavy Power That Helps People to Do More

Spigen releases the ArcPack Portable Charger that quickly charges devices with 30W output and is easy to carry around with compact design.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / World-renowned mobile accessory brand Spigen announced its newest series to their charging power accessory lineup: Spigen ArcPack Portable Charger.





Spigen Arcpack Portable Charger

Compact but Heavy Power



Spigen's ArcPack Portable Charger helps users do more on the go, with its 10,000mAh capacity and 30W output that can quickly charge any smart device. According to the result of Spigen's charging speed test, the Spigen ArcPack Portable Charger charges the iPhone 14 Pro Max to 82% within an hour. The ArcPack was also designed with Samsung devices in mind, supporting Super Fast Charging (PPS 25W) for the Galaxy series.

Spigen ArcPack Portable Charger charges with an input of 30W, taking less than two hours to fully recharge before it's ready to use. Also with a simple and compact design, the ArcPack is convenient to carry around.

"Spigen always focuses on making customer-oriented products," says Joe Bae, the director of Spigen's Power Accessory Department. "Spigen ArcPack Portable Charger will save time for people who need to charge their smartphones outside."

Product Features:

- Charge fast with USB-C PD 3.0 30W output.

- Supports Super Fast Charging (PPS 25W) for Galaxy series.

- 10,000mAh capacity

- Can be charged with USB-C PD 3.0 30W input to be ready to use quickly.

- With high-efficiency charging technology, it can charge 38% more battery compare to other 10,000mAh power banks.

- With Spigen QuantumBoost Technology, it detects and provides optimal power for your device.

Spigen ArcPack Portable Charger is now available on Amazon.

Buy the Spigen ArcPack Portable Charger on Amazon.

About Spigen:

With over 14 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit their website.

