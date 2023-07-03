SunCar Technology Group Inc. Announces Its Operational Results for the Fiscal Year 2022

NEW YORK, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. ("SunCar" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SDA), a leading provider of digitalized enterprise automotive after-sales services and online auto insurance intermediation service in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.



Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased by 13% to $282.4 million for the fiscal year 2022 from $249.2 million in the fiscal year of 2021.

Operating loss was $12.6 million, compared to operating profit of $10.4 million in the fiscal year of 2021.

Net loss was $11.9 million, representing a decrease of 34% from $18.1 million in the fiscal year of 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities of continuing operations was $16.1 million, compared to $19.1 million in the fiscal year of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Operational Highlights

As of December 31, 2022, the Company was working with over 1,300 enterprise clients, over 45,000 after sales service providers, 85 insurance companies, over 740 insurance company branches and over 62,000 insurance sales partners.



Management Commentary

Mr. YE Zaichang, Chairman & CEO of SunCar, commented, "We are glad to report our first fiscal year results as a public company. In 2022, we successfully executed our sustainable growth strategy, further strengthening our leadership in automotive after-sales services and the online automobile insurance intermediation market throughout China, especially in the new energy vehicle ("NEV") segment. During 2022, we faced sustained headwinds from the ongoing impact COVID-19 throughout China, but we are proud that our core business model was able to sustain and expand our overall company's growth during these difficult times. We attribute our solid operational results and the consolidation of our leadership position in China to an increased institutional partner base, expanded network and new service initiatives. Additionally, we made significant strides in improving our operational platform by increasing efficiencies and will keep this improvement heading into 2023, as we believe this is one of the most important element to maintain a healthy balance sheet."

"Looking into 2023, we plan to continuously grow strategic cooperation with leading NEV companies, expand supplier network, and invest in technologies which will further solidify our leading position in China and assist us in operating our diverse platform more effectively and efficiently."

Recent Developments

In February 2023, after three years' productive cooperation, the Company renewed its insurance intermediation service agreement with NIO Inc., one of China's largest electric car manufacturers, to continue optimizing its full-spectrum insurance solutions and innovative services provided to NIO and its customers. In the first half of 2023, the Company initiated insurance intermediation service with three other NEV companies, namely JIDU Auto, Leap Motor, and Yudo Auto. So far, the Company has established insurance intermediation service with 17 new energy vehicle (NEV) and smart car panel players.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues in the fiscal year of 2022 were $282.4 million, representing an increase of 13% from $249.2 million in the fiscal year of 2021. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the growth in each of the Company's business units.

Revenue from automotive after-sales service in the fiscal year of 2022 increased by 6% to $199.3 million from $187.9 million in the fiscal year of 2021. The increase was driven by increased service orders in 2022. During the year, SunCar further developed its extensive service network, served more enterprise clients, and completed more automotive after-sales services orders.

Revenue from insurance intermediation service in the fiscal year of 2022 increased by 19% to $67.6 million from $56.8 million in the fiscal year of 2021. The increase was driven by the increasing number of insurance policies sold in 2022. In addition, the Company's insurance intermediation business expanded rapidly as NEVs' sale increased sharply in recent years. While average commission rate for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased by 30% compared with the year of 2021 due to the regulation requirement and normal market fluctuation, such decrease was offset by the increase in the number of insurance policies sold for NEVs which increased 77% as compared with those for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Revenue from technology service in the fiscal year of 2022 increased by 237% to $15.5 million from $4.6 million in the fiscal year of 2021. Technology service is a new business focus for SunCar which began in 2021. The year-over-year increase was due mainly to SunCar's continuous expansion in market share, and its increased IT infrastructure and business capacity for this business line. Gross margin increased from 37.07% in 2021 to 40.94% in 2022.

Operating costs and expenses in the fiscal year of 2022 increased by 23% to $295.0 million from $238.9 million in the fiscal year of 2021. The increase was generally in line with revenue growth and a one-off bad debt provision due to the impact of COVID-19 to the auto industry.

Integrated service cost in the fiscal year of 2022 increased by 6% to $166.8 million from $156.9 million in the fiscal year of 2021. The increase was in line with the increase in automotive after-sales service revenue.

Promotional service costs in the fiscal year of 2022 increased by 19% to $65.5 million from $55.2 million in the fiscal year of 2021. The increase was in line with the increase in insurance intermediation service revenue.

Selling expenses in the fiscal year of 2022 increased by 29% to $16.5 million from $12.7 million in the fiscal year of 2021, primarily due to the increase in the marketing expense of $4.4 million for the technology service business.

General and administrative expenses in the fiscal year of 2022 increased by 262% to $37.7 million from $10.4 million in the fiscal year of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the bad debt provision of $26.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, considering that the collectability of accounts receivables with long aging was remote after some customers suffered great pressure of cash flow due to the impact of COVID-19 in 2022.

Research and development expenses in the fiscal year of 2022 increased by 132% to $8.5 million from $3.7 million in the full year of 2021, primarily due to more research expenditures on the software used in the insurance intermediation service and technology service.

Operating loss in the fiscal year of 2022 was $12.6 million, compared to an operating profit of $10.4 million in the fiscal year of 2021, primarily due to a one-off bad debt provision of $26 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as a result of the impact from COVID-19 to the auto industry in China in 2022. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some customers suffered significant cash flow pressure and were unable to pay on time or needed to extend the payment schedule for accounts receivable. The management considered the collectability of the accounts receivable based on conservative estimates, calculating the bad debt provision.

Net loss in the fiscal year of 2022 was $11.9 million, representing a decrease of 34% from $18.1 million in the fiscal year of 2021.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fiscal year of 2022 was $5.7 million, compared to net income from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of $3.9 million in the fiscal year of 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per share in the fiscal year of 2022 were both $0.03, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.11 in the fiscal year of 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash and cash equivalents was $47.7 million.

Net cash used in operating activities in the fiscal year of 2022 was $16.1 million, compared to $19.1 million in the fiscal year of 2021.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 30, 2022, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of December 31, 2021 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 34,517 $ 21,200 Restricted cash 2,830 2,717 Short-term investments 29,147 26,544 Accounts receivable, net 85,637 85,619 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 5,740 9,270 Current assets of discontinued operations 3,875 - Total current assets 161,746 145,350 Non-current assets Long-term investment 314 290 Software and equipment, net 10,739 18,491 Deferred tax assets, net 12,086 13,070 Other non-current assets 24,385 14,423 Right-of-use assets - 344 Non-current assets of discontinued operations 5,000 - Total non-current assets 52,524 46,618 TOTAL ASSETS $ 214,270 $ 191,968 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term loan $ 69,030 $ 74,653 Accounts payable 31,491 24,200 Deferred revenue 1,901 3,569 Tax payable 2,505 2,042 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,887 4,849 Amount due to a related party - 45,564 Operating lease liability-current - 315 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 27,334 - Total current liabilities 135,148 155,192 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations 52,659 - Total liabilities $ 187,807 $ 155,192 Commitments and contingencies (Note 20) Shareholders' deficit Ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005 per share; 746,578,037 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2022; 225,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively) $ 11 $ 11 Convertible Preferred shares (par value US$0.00005; 45,614,646 Series A preferred shares, 27,053,437 limited Series A preferred shares and 121,000,531 Series B preferred shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively) 10 10 Additional paid in capital 75,091 95,751 Accumulated deficit (92,911 ) (99,580 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,637 ) (1,476 ) Total AUTO SERVICES GROUP LIMITED's shareholders' deficit (21,436 ) (5,284 ) Non-controlling interests 47,899 42,060 Total equity 26,463 36,776 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 214,270 $ 191,968





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) For the years ended December 31, 2020 2021 2022 Revenues Automotive after-sales service $ 154,238 $ 187,880 $ 199,294 Insurance intermediation service 84,161 56,766 67,640 Technology service 526 4,589 15,479 Total revenues 238,925 249,235 282,413 Operating cost and expenses Integrated service cost (131,932 ) (156,852 ) (166,793 ) Promotional service expenses (79,515 ) (55,222 ) (65,500 ) Selling expenses (6,835 ) (12,731 ) (16,477 ) General and administrative expenses (7,780 ) (10,420 ) (37,742 ) Research and development expenses (5,029 ) (3,651 ) (8,478 ) Total operating costs and expenses (231,091 ) (238,876 ) (294,990 ) Operating profit/(loss) 7,834 10,359 (12,577 ) Other income/(expenses) Financial expenses, net (2,100 ) (3,045 ) (3,659 ) Investment income 255 759 441 Other income, net 2,385 2,457 5,121 Total other income, net 540 171 1,903 Income/(loss) before income tax expense 8,374 10,530 (10,674 ) Income tax expense (1,752 ) (938 ) (231 ) Income/(Loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 6,622 9,592 (10,905 ) Discontinued operations: Net loss from the operations of the discontinued operations, net of tax (16,397 ) (27,682 ) (994 ) Net loss (9,775 ) (18,090 ) (11,899 ) Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 6,622 9,592 (10,905 ) Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests of continuing operations 3,219 5,650 (5,230 ) Net income/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to SunCar's ordinary shareholders 3,403 3,942 (5,675 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (16,397 ) (27,682 ) (994 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests of discontinue operations (1 ) (19 ) - Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to SunCar's ordinary shareholders (16,396 ) (27,663 ) (994 ) Net loss attributable to SunCar's ordinary shareholders (12,993 ) (23,721 ) (6,669 ) Net income/(loss) per ordinary share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) Net loss per ordinary share from discontinued operations: Basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.00 ) Net loss attributable to SunCar's ordinary shareholders per ordinary share Basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share Basic and diluted 225,000,000 225,000,000 225,000,000 Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted income per share Basic and diluted 418,668,614 418,668,614 418,668,614 Income/ (loss) from continuing operations before non-controlling interests 6,622 $ 9,592 (10,905 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (16,397 ) (27,682 ) (994 ) Net loss (9,775 ) (18,090 ) (11,899 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Foreign currency translation difference 1,195 907 (2,410 ) Total other comprehensive income/(loss) 1,195 907 (2,410 ) Total comprehensive loss (8,580 ) (17,183 ) (14,309 ) Less: total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 4,791 6,839 (9,801 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to the AUTO SERVICES GROUP LIMITED's shareholders (13,371 ) $ (24,022 ) (4,508 )



