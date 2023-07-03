July's The Singles Scene Column by Kelly Leary at Revolution Dating Presents: 'The 5 Types of Singles' - a Guide to Finding Love and Happiness

As the nation celebrates Independence Day, Revolution Dating wishes everyone a Happy Fourth of July and encourages individuals to prioritize their quest for love.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Revolution Dating, Florida's premier matchmaking service, is excited to unveil its latest insights on the diverse world of singles. In July's The Singles Scene Column©, titled "The 5 Types of Singles," Kelly Leary, M.S., CEO/Founder/Matchmaker, shares her expert advice on navigating the dating scene and finding lasting love. Summer is in full swing, and Revolution Dating aims to help individuals discover their perfect match and experience the joy of a fulfilling relationship.

Kelly Leary first encourages readers to recapture the essence of romance and the happiness it brings. Be open to new experiences and embrace the potential of a loving partnership. Leary reminds us that love can ignite in an instant but requires being in the right place at the right time.

To enhance the chances of finding love this summer, Revolution Dating poses a thought-provoking question: "What type of single are you?" By reflecting on personal characteristics and dating preferences, individuals gain valuable insights into their romantic journey. For those dissatisfied with their current situation, Revolution Dating assures that a single life can be transformed by a single meeting with their expert matchmakers.

Leary delves into the profiles of the five archetypal singles, offering a glimpse into their traits, struggles, and potential for finding happiness:

The Curmudgeon Single: These individuals may be cynical, judgmental, and resistant to forming new connections. Revolution Dating emphasizes the need for a change in attitude and helps through therapy and guidance. The HopeFULL Romantic: Representing the ideal outlook on love, these individuals believe in the transformative power of genuine affection. Revolution Dating celebrates this type as their typical client and showcases their high success rate in finding lasting partnerships. The Lucy Goosey: Some women may exhibit desperation and engage in hasty relationships. Revolution Dating advises caution and encourages these individuals to set higher standards for themselves. The Even Steven: Often plagued by past failures, some men struggle with self-sabotage and insecurity. Revolution Dating acknowledges the challenges faced by such individuals and emphasizes the importance of personal growth and self-reflection. The Past Life Blessed: Widow or widower, this demographic represents an inspiring chapter after the loss of a spouse. Revolution Dating recognizes the resilience of these individuals and the potential for them to find new companionship and happiness.

Seek the best in others to find the best in oneself. Embrace the Summer of Love 2023 and take proactive steps towards finding the perfect match. With six months left until 2024, make the first appointment and start a journey towards love. Inquire about the July Special when speaking with a Revolution Dating matchmaker.

