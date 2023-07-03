Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
26/06/2023
FR0010307819
36 190
86,8789
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
26/06/2023
FR0010307819
9 542
86,8448
CEUX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
27/06/2023
FR0010307819
45 163
86,9691
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
27/06/2023
FR0010307819
7 210
86,7590
CEUX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
28/06/2023
FR0010307819
7 082
89,0570
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
28/06/2023
FR0010307819
2 408
88,9875
CEUX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
30/06/2023
FR0010307819
3 480
90,9091
XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
111 075
87,2157
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,067,270,984
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
