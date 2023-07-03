Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.07.2023 | 18:12
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs: AAHRPP Awards Accreditation to King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC)

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has accredited King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC), a leading research center with physical presence in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al-A?sa, Saudi Arabia.

AAHRPP: Setting Global Standards in Human Research Protections

KAIMRC is the third organization in Saudi Arabia to achieve AAHRPP accreditation. "Protecting research participants is a worldwide goal, one which AAHRPP accreditation recognizes. In achieving AAHRPP accreditation, KAIMRC has demonstrated its dedication to this important objective," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said. "With each accreditation, we are adding to our global network of organizations that share a commitment to high-quality, ethical research."

AAHRPP has accredited more than 600 research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

All major U.S. independent institutional review boards have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 85% of the top U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers and 70% of U.S. medical colleges are AAHRPP-accredited or have begun the accreditation process.

Research institutes, clinical research centers, and community hospitals also are among those that have attained accreditation.

About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the international guidelines and laws governing research involving humans in the U.S. and other countries. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Michelle Feige
Executive Vice President
mfeige@aahrpp.org
202-783-1112

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/224365/aahrpp_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aahrpp-awards-accreditation-to-king-abdullah-international-medical-research-center-kaimrc-301869097.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.