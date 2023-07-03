Anzeige
Montag, 03.07.2023
Aktie der Woche: Power-News mit wegweisender Message!
WKN: A2JSDZ | ISIN: FR0013357621 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA
Frankfurt
03.07.23
08:03 Uhr
49,550 Euro
+0,300
+0,61 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
03.07.2023 | 18:23
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAVESTONE: Shareholders' Annual General Meeting documents available (in French)

Wavestone would like to inform its shareholders that the information related to the Annual General Meeting to take place on July 27, 2023 is now available. It can be found (in French) under the Investors > Annual general meetings section of Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com).

The documents contain:

  • the Meeting notice;
  • the Board of Directors report to the 07/27/23 Annual General Meeting;
  • the Consolidated financial statements and Company financial statements at 03/31/23;
  • the report on corporate governance;
  • the 2022/23 statement of non-financial performance.

The documents required by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters: Tour Franklin, 100-101 terrasse Boieldieu, 92042 Paris La Defense Cedex.

They can also be requested from Uptevia - "Service Assemblées Générales » - 12 place des États-Unis CS 40083, 92549 Montrouge Cedex.

Notice of the General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on June 19, 2023 in the "BALO" no. 73.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on more than 4,000 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States, and is a leading global consultancy.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris, and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Justine Brosset
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZ2alZuZkprHmG1uZJaZl5Zqb5iTm5THapOcyZeel8zFa3FonGlqmZqWZnFhnGdt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80727-wavestone_mise-a-disposition-docs-preparatoires-agm-2023-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
