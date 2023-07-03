American Medical Administrators, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Probst OB-GYN Services, PC., and Doctor James Probst Joining the Organization

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / American Medical Administrators, Inc. (AMA), a new and innovative healthcare services company focused on the development and commercialization of providing greater access to healthcare for underserved communities across America, announced today that Dr. Jim Probst has joined the company as a practicing physician with AMA Missouri. For over 30 years, Dr. Probst has been one of the leading OBGYN and Women's Health physicians in the Saint Louis area. Dr. Probst is now part of AMA Missouri's corporate practice, allowing him to access the company's dedicated administrative and human resources teams, revenue cycle managers, and clinical practice managers. This gives him an array of resources, that as an independent physician working alone would not have been economically feasible, while still allowing him to maintain his independence. Not only has this enabled Dr. Probst to grow his practice, but more importantly to provide more thorough and comprehensive care to his patients that love him dearly. Upon joining AMA Missouri, Dr. Probst launched several new services for his patients, including a dedicated allergy program, a toxicology program, and a state-of-the-art electronic medical record platform. Adding these ancillary services has allowed him to hire a family nurse practitioner to help him care for his patients and provide them a greater level of care.

AMA Logo

"We welcome Dr. Probst and are excited by AMA's ability to bring together independent physicians under one platform as part of one group with one vision," said Dr. Abdullah Arshad, the COO of AMA. "AMA's mission is to empower the independent and forward-thinking physician with financial, academic, intellectual, and intelligence resources to enable growth, development, and provide better patient care in as many ways as possible. AMA not only acquires independent physician practices while allowing them to maintain their autonomy but also adds to the practices by building urgent care centers, Comprehensive Care centers, multi-specialty clinics, advanced diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgery centers."

"We are grateful to the AMA founders who had the foresight and understanding that medicine needs to return to the control of the physician," added Dr. Arshad. "This is the only model allowing independent physicians to remain independent and not succumb to the pressure of hospital and corporate takeover. Therefore, I welcome all my colleagues to join us on the AMA platform."

Dr. Abdullah Arshad is currently the COO of AMA. Prior to joining the company he was a practicing physician in southeast Missouri for the last 20 years. He graduated medical school before his 21st birthday and then trained in General Surgery and Internal Medicine. Upon completing his residency training in Cleveland, Ohio, he moved to Missouri and started working at a local hospital. He is board certified in internal medicine, boarded in emergency medicine, and carries additional certification in Wound Care.

He spent the first 17 years working for a hospital system, managing several primary care clinics and the hospital emergency room, and starting a Cardiac and Pulmonary diagnostic center.

In 2020 he started his independent multi-specialty group in rural Missouri, and after three years, he built the practice up into six clinics that operate as comprehensive care centers and a hospitalist service. He has championed bringing advanced and cutting-edge technology to the patients rather than having them travel to other places to receive such care. This includes advanced radiology, cardiology lab including peripheral, arterial, and vein procedures, and interventional pain management, to mention a few.

"The future of healthcare is shaping up in front of our very eyes with the delivery of superior patient outcomes and increased internal efficiency. Independent physicians now have a way to turn back the tide of the ever-increasing bureaucracy that has zero value to them or their patients. AMA is restoring the Doctor Patient relationship and providing access to greater care in communities across America," said Nicholas DeStefane, Managing Director of AMA.

About American Medical

American Medical Administrators Inc. (AMA) is a vertically integrated healthcare system committed to empowering physicians and clinicians with efficient state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools to provide all patients in their local communities access to advanced, affordable, and comprehensive care. The origins of AMA started with Dr. Abdullah Arshad's primary care practice in rural southeast Missouri, McPherson Medical and Diagnostic, one of the largest private medical providers in the state. McPherson Medical and Diagnostic consists of six Primary Care / Urgent Care offices, two hardworking physicians, and ten mid-levels that embody the concept of the modern Comprehensive Care Center. AMA offers walk-in urgent care services combined with traditional family practice medicine and multi-specialty ambulatory surgical services. AMA is a physician-driven company designed with a patient-centric model, with the simple goal of providing the best healthcare quality in the 21st Century. AMA championed the concept that Superior Patient Outcomes can be Driven by Innovative Technology.

Investor and Media Contact

Nicholas DeStefane

Managing Director

(800) 961-4826

info@AMadministrators.com

10345 Watson Road

Saint Louis, MO 63127-1105

