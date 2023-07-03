AIS - Advanced Imaging Solutions: AIS Announces Partnership With VGK as Official Technology Provider

Las Vegas Golden Knights Partner With Local Technology Provider in Multi-Year Agreement

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / The Vegas Golden Knights announced Friday, June 30th, that leading office technology company, AIS, has been named Official Office Technology Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights. This alliance designates AIS as an official technology provider for the Vegas Golden Knights, combining their expertise to drive innovation and elevate the fan experience.

Through this partnership, AIS will be featured in broadcast signage with Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards (DED) and at City National Arena, the team's official practice facility. AIS commercials will run during The VGK Insider Show on FOX Sports Las Vegas, and the company will be incorporated into the team's various digital channels.

"This is a dream come true for our brand as an official technology provider of the Vegas Golden Knights," said Gary Harouff, President of AIS. "The Golden Knights established themselves as a formidable force on the ice as the current Stanley Cup Champions. Our alliance with the Vegas Golden Knights symbolizes the perfect power play in the technology arena, aiming to score big with innovative solutions, and we are delighted to be part of their journey. Our innovative technology solutions aim to empower the team, enhance their competitive edge, and deliver an unmatched experience to their loyal fan base."

As part of the partnership, AIS will work closely with the Vegas Golden Knights to implement advanced technology solutions tailored to the team's unique needs. These solutions will encompass office equipment, document workflow, and more. By leveraging AIS's expertise in these areas, the Golden Knights aim to optimize their operations, streamline communication channels, and strengthen their overall performance as a team.

"The Vegas Golden Knights are thrilled to partner with AIS," said Kerry Bubolz, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Golden Knights. "We pride ourselves in partnering with Vegas Born companies that strive to support the success of businesses in the Las Vegas community. AIS will help enhance in all areas of our business off the ice while the team on the ice strives for success."

This relationship highlights the Vegas Golden Knights and AIS's mutual commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation in the sports industry. Together, they aim to create new opportunities and revolutionize how hockey is experienced by fans, players, and staff alike.

About AIS

Established in 2002, AIS is headquartered in North Las Vegas, Nevada, and is the premier technology provider for Las Vegas and the Southern California region. With additional locations in San Diego, Corona, and Palm Desert, AIS offers an expansive suite of office technology solutions and services. Their offerings span IT Services, VoIP Phone Systems, multi-functional Copiers and Printers, Security Cameras, and Access Control systems. In addition to its technology services, AIS specializes in addressing the unique requirements and compliance standards in document and workflow management across various sectors, including education, legal, medical, and manufacturing. For additional details on AIS and its broad range of services, please visit us at https://ais-now.com and follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About the Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley, his family, and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights, visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

