

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET in the Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its July monetary policy decision. The RBA is widely expected to raise its interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.35 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the Australian dollar rose against its major rivals.



As of 12:25 am ET, the Australian dollar was trading 0.6684 against the U.S. dollar, 92.64 against the yen, 1.6313 against the euro and 1.0854 against the NZ dollar.



