

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET in the Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its July monetary policy decision. In the meeting, the RBA kept its cash rate unchanged at 4.1 percent.



After the announcement, the Australian dollar fell against its major rivals.



As of 12:31 am ET, the Australian dollar was trading 0.6652 against the U.S. dollar, 96.17 against the yen, 1.6398 against the euro and 1.0816 against the NZ dollar.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken