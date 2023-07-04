Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Dufry opened its new duty-paid store at Vitória airport, after signing a ten year contract with Zurich Airport Brasil



Following the signing of a new ten year concession contract at Vitória airport, managed by Zurich Airport Brasil, to operate a duty-paid store, Dufry has now opened its new store. With a total retail space of 350 m² the store is located in the Departures area and has a walkthrough format welcoming the more than three million passengers who visit Vitória airport each year. Core product categories including perfumery & cosmetics, liquor, confectionery, and luxury accessories are all represented, featuring prestigious and globally recognised brands such as Chanel, Dior, Veuve Clicquot, Swarovski, Sunglass Hut and Lindt. Alongside these a selection of fashion items, electronics, drinks and groceries will also be available. The successful partnership between Dufry and Zurich Airport Brasil is already in place at the Florianopolis and Belo Horizonte airports. Both companies share a commitment to delivering exceptional service, a wide range of products, and an appealing shopping environment for travellers. Commenting on the new contract, Gustavo Fagundes, Dufry's General Manager Brazil, said, "We are extremely proud to have been awarded this contract in Vitória. Zurich Airport Brasil, a subsidiary of Flughafen Zürich AG, aims to be more than just an airport operator and is focused on connecting with the locations and cultures in which it operates, and on offering the best experience to its passengers in terms of customer service and facilities. These are values that Dufry also shares and as the leading global travel experience player, we have used our extensive knowledge and expertise to deliver the best possible shopping experience to the three million plus passengers who visit Vitória airport each year. I also take this opportunity to thank the team at Zurich Airport Brasil for the trust they have shown in us." Speaking on behalf of Vitória airport, Ricardo Gesse, CEO of Zurich Airport Brasil says, "Dufry's arrival at the airport raises the bar for Vitória's commercial mix, as it brings brands and products that were previously not found in the city." For further information:



