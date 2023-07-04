- Rock Tech hat zur Erweiterung seiner Lithium-Vorkommen das Winter-Bohrprogramm 2023 ("Phase I") abgeschlossen.

- 17 Explorationsbohrungen mit 3.676 Metern wurden durchgeführt:

10 NQ Diamantbohrungen mit einer Gesamtlänge von 2.115 Metern in der Main Zone North (MZN);

7 NQ Diamantbohrungen mit insgesamt 1.561m in der Lagerstätte McVittie.

- Rock Tech hat Vorbereitungen für die Sommer-Explorationsbohrungen ("Phase II") in Georgia Lake begonnen.

Vancouver, Kanada, 04. Juli 2023 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") hat positive Ergebnisse aus dem im Winter 2023 durchgeführten Bohrprogramm erhalten. Das Programm sollte die bekannten Pegmatit-Vorkommen auf dem gänzlich unternehmenseigenen Gebiet des Georgia Lake Lithium Projekts im Thunder Bay Mining District in Ontario (das "Georgia Lake Projekt" oder "Georgia Lake") erweitern.

Rock Tech hat in den ersten Monaten des Jahres 2023 17 Explorationsbohrungen mit einer Gesamtlänge von 3.676 Metern in den Lagerstätten Main Zone North (MZN) und McVittie erfolgreich abgeschlossen. Das Unternehmen hat die Untersuchungsergebnisse für zehn Bohrungen bei MZN und sieben Bohrungen bei McVittie erhalten (siehe Ergebnisse in Tabelle 1 und Tabelle 2).

Robert MacDonald, General Manager des Georgia Lake Projekts, sagte: "Es ist erfreulich für Rock Tech, dass wir in der MZN und McVittie an unsere guten Ergebnisse aus den Jahren 2021 und 2022 anknüpfen konnten. Die positiven Ergebnisse untermauern die Bedeutung der beiden Lagerstätten und erweitern unser Wissen über die Pegmatit-Vorkommen. Wir bereiten uns jetzt auf das Sommer-Programm vor, um unser um das gesamte Georgia Lake Projekt weiter voranzutreiben."

WICHTIGE EXPLORATIONSERGEBNISSE

- Zehn NQ#_edn1 Diamantbohrungen wurden mit von insgesamt 2.115 Metern Länge in der MZN-Lagerstätte durchgeführt.

- Zu den Highlights der Bohrung gehören die Löcher:

NC-23-01 3.2m (tatsächliche Mächtigkeit) mit 0.87% Li2O beginnend ab 57.1m

NC-23-02 3.5m (tatsächliche Mächtigkeit) mit 1.07% Li2O beginnend ab 103.0m

NC-23-03 4.0m (tatsächliche Mächtigkeit) mit 1.08% Li2O beginnend ab 162.3m

NC-23-06 4.9m (tatsächliche Mächtigkeit) mit 0.73% Li2O beginnend ab 67.6m

NC-23-07 7.7m (tatsächliche Mächtigkeit) mit 0.71% Li2O beginnend ab 59.6m

NC-23-07 4.3m (tatsächliche Mächtigkeit) mit 1.42% Li2O beginnend ab 139.9m

NC-23-08 3.1m (tatsächliche Mächtigkeit) mit 1.19% Li2O beginnend ab 7.1m

NC-23-09 2.5m (tatsächliche Mächtigkeit) mit 0.92% Li2O beginnend ab 117.8m

- Sieben NQ Diamantbohrungen mit einer Gesamtlänge von 1.561 Metern wurden in der Lagerstätte McVittie mit folgenden relevanten Ergebnissen durchgeführt:

MV-23-01 6.4m (tatsächliche Mächtigkeit) mit 0.93% Li2O beginnend ab 107.4m

MV-23-03 2.1m (tatsächliche Mächtigkeit) mit 1.30% Li2O beginnend ab 95.6m

MV-23-05 2.7m (tatsächliche Mächtigkeit) mit 1.66% Li2O beginnend ab 59.05m

Rock Tech beabsichtigt die Mineralvorkommen, also die künftig gewinnbaren Mengen an Lithiumerzen, des Georgia Lake Projekts in den Jahren 2023 und 2024 durch eine Reihe Explorationsprogrammen zu erweitern. Die erste Phase dieses Engagements ("Phase I") war der Abschluss des Winterbohrprogramms bei MZN und McVittie.

Rock Tech schaut nun zuversichtlich auf das umfangreiche Sommer-Explorationsprogramm (Phase II"), das derzeit vorbereitet wird. Ziel wird es sein, sich auf Schürfungen, Kartierungen und Probenahmen in der Nähe von Zielen mit hoher Priorität zu konzentrieren. Im Anschluss werden Schürfungen und Schlitzproben bei ausgewählten Zielen sowohl im Nördlichen Spodumen-Pegmatit-Areal (NSPA) als auch im Südlichen Spodumen-Pegmatit-Areal (SSPA) durchgeführt.

Diese Arbeiten schließen an die positiven Ergebnisse der Sommer-Exploration von 2022 an (siehe Pressemitteilung von Rock Tech vom 31. Januar 2023), bei dem Proben in der Nähe zu Rock Techs NI43101-konformen Mineralressourcen gesammelt wurden (siehe Tabelle 3). Abbildung 1 und 4 zeigen die Spodumen-Gebiete bei Line 20, Camp 38, Conway East, Caral, Foster Lew, Jean Lake und Aumacho, auf die sich das Prospektionsprogramm im Sommer diesen Jahres konzentrieren wird. Es wird erwartet, dass die Ergebnisse von Phase II zusätzliche Bohrziele für ein Bohrprogramm im Herbst 2023 ("Phase III") liefern werden.

Das Georgia Lake Projekt, das sich zwischen Nipigon und Beardmore im kanadischen Ontario befindet, umfasst 1.042 Hektar an Verleihungen (mineral leases) und 5.686 Hektar an Mutungen (mineral claims).

BEPROBUNG UND QA/QC PROCEDURE

Die Proben wurden in jedem spodumenhaltigen Pegmatit und 1 Meter tief im kargen Muttergestein auf beiden Seiten der Pegmatitgänge genommen. Die Länge der Proben beträgt in der Regel etwa 1 m, wobei die Länge der einzelnen Proben je nach innerer Aufteilung der Erzgänge und der Lage ihrer Kontakte bestimmt werden kann. Der zu beprobende Kern wurde in zwei Hälften geschnitten, wobei eine Hälfte zur Analyse geschickt wurde und die andere Hälfte als Referenz in der Box verblieb. Alle Bohrkerne werden in der Kernlagerstätte von Rock Tech in Beardmore, Ontario, verwahrt. Jede einzelne Probe wurde in Kunststofftaschen verpackt und etikettiert. Rund 16% der Proben, die zu Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") zur Analyse gesendet wurden, waren QAQC Proben. Diese wurden in den Probenverlauf eingebracht und bestehen aus hochgradigen und niedriggradigen Lithium-Standards, Leerproben und Doppelungen. Die Proben wurden an Actlabs Vorbereitungslabor in Thunder Bay, Ontario zur Zermahlung und Pulverisierung übergeben und später an Actlabs' Geochemistry Laboratory in Ancaster, Ontario zur Analyse von 41 Elementen mittels optisches Emissionsspektrometrie (ICP-OES oder ICP-MS) weitergeleitet. Die Lithium-Analyse wurde mit Hilfe einer Sodium-Peroxide Lösung plus ICP-OES durchgeführt. Actlabs is unabhängig von Rock Tech.

WISSENSCHAFTLICHE UND TECHNISCHE VERÖFFENTLICHUNG

Die wissenschaftlichen und technischen Ergebnisse und Veröffentlichungen wurden durch Jessica Daniel, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist of the Georgia Lake Project, der "Qualified Person" unter Berücksichtugung der Standards des National Instrument 43-101 bewertet und genehmigt. Die Explorationsdaten wurden gesammelt und auf Echtheit überprüft, so wie es die CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines vorsehen.

ÜBER ROCK TECH

Rock Tech ist ein in Kanada und Deutschland tätiges Cleantech-Unternehmen, das es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht hat, Lithiumhydroxid für Elektroauto-Batterien herzustellen. Das Unternehmen plant, Lithiumkonverter direkt dort zu bauen, wo es seine Kunden benötigen, um Transparenz in der Lieferkette und eine Just-in-Time-Lieferung zu gewährleisten. Dazu soll als erstes ein Konverter und eine Veredelungsanlage für Lithiumhydroxid in Guben, Deutschland aufgebaut werden. Um die drängendste Lücke hin zu einer sauberen Mobilität zu schließen, hat Rock Tech eines der stärksten Teams der Branche zusammengestellt. Das Unternehmen hat sich strenge ESG-Standards auferlegt und entwickelt einen eigenen Aufbereitungsprozess, der effizienter und nachhaltiger sein soll. Rock Tech plant, Rohmaterial aus einem 100% eigenem Georgia Lake Spodumen-Projekt zu beziehen, das im Bergbaugebiet Thunder Bay im kanadischen Ontario liegt. Zusätzlich wird das Unternehmen auch Mineralien von anderen verantwortungsvoll produzierenden Minen beziehen. In den kommenden Jahren plant das Unternehmen, auch Material aus dem Batterierecycling zu beziehen. Das Ziel von Rock Tech ist es, einen Kreislauf (Circular Economy) für Lithium zu schaffen. www.rocktechlithium.com

FÜR WEITERE INFORMATIONEN

André Mandel, Tel: +49 (0) 2102 89 41 116; oder Email: amandel@rocktechlithium.com,

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.; 600-777 Hornby Street, Vancouver BC V6Z 1S4, Kanada

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release.

Certain information set forth in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and is perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "plan", "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section. In particular, forward-looking information contained in this press release includes: statements regarding the 2022, 2023, and 2024 drilling campaigns and mobilization and prospecting activities and the objectives, results and the benefits thereof; the Company's expectations regarding the outcome and proof of the expected potential, the Company's intentions with respect to the development and timing thereof and statements regarding further exploration activities future plans, activities, and schedules relating to such projects and related development; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, that the results of the exploration program will be indicative of future results; that the way from the 2022 published release on the prefeasibility study (PFS) towards a feasibility study (DFS) will continue as currently planned; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products; that all required regulatory approvals and permits can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; expected growth, performance and business operations; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company; general business and economic conditions; the costs and results of exploration, development and operating activities; Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business; and the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause Rock Tech's actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, delays in government approval for the construction and commissioning of the Georgia Lake Project, changes in commodity prices, Rock Tech's ability to retain and attract skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers, unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of converters and mines, the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations, title defects, competition from existing and new competitors, changes in currency exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities, Rock Tech's history of losses, impacts of climate change and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Financial Instruments and Other Risks" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis, a copy of which is filed electronically through SEDAR and is available online at www.sedar.com. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.It can not be guaranteed that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. This forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's current views as at the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based.

The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes.

ANHÄNGE

ABBILDUNG 1 | Karte mit der Lage der nördlichen spodumen-haltigen Lagerstätten und Schürfstellen. Das Winter-Bohrprogramm 2023 von Rock Tech konzentriert sich auf die MZN- und McVittie-Lagerstätten. Die Sommer-Exploration wird sich auf positive Probenergebnisse aus dem Feldprogramm 2022 konzentrieren.

ABBILDUNG 2 | Lage der in der MZN im Winter 2023 abgeschlossenen Bohrungen.

TABELLE 1 | Zusammenfassung der Bohrergebnisse der in der Lagerstätte MZN im Jahr 2023 abgeschlossenen Bohrlöcher. GPS-Standorte sind in UTM NAD83 Zone 16N.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Hole Length (m) Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Length (m) True Width (m) Li2O % NC-23-01 424852 5477535 379 200 139 -66 57.10 61.00 3.9 3.2 0.87 NC-23-02 424736 5477435 379 251 140 -65 103.00 107.21 4.21 3.5 1.07 NC-23-03 424613 5477530 377 210.5 140 -48 70.67 71.77 1.1 0.8 0.63 162.27 168.33 6.06 4.0 1.08 NC-23-05 424532 5477436 365 221 140 -55 180.80 184.50 3.7 2.8 0.44 NC-23-06 424762 5477590 379 104 140 -55 4.46 6.66 2.2 1.7 0.68 51.82 52.40 0.58 0.4 0.51 61.58 62.66 1.08 0.8 0.58 67.60 74.30 6.7 4.9 0.73 NC-23-07 424992 5477814 379 209 135 -60 59.59 68.43 8.84 7.7 0.71 73.46 78.02 4.56 4.0 0.5 139.90 144.82 4.92 4.3 1.42 NC-23-08 425075 5477803 379 146 135 -60 7.10 10.69 3.59 3.1 1.19 25.42 27.32 1.9 1.6 1.41 84.57 85.50 0.93 0.8 1.26 NC-23-09 425326 5478131 379 210 140 -55 117.82 120.57 2.75 2.5 0.92 NC-23-10 425248 5478236 379 314 140 -53 298.91 299.27 0.36 0.3 1.33 NC-23-11 425379 5478257 369 250 138 -46 100.45 101.45 1.0 1.0 0.37

ABBILDUNG 3 | Lage der im Gebiet McVittie im Winter 2023 abgeschlossenen Bohrungen.

TABELLE 2 | Zusammenfassung der Bohrergebnisse der in der Lagerstätte McVittie im Jahr 2023 abgeschlossenen Bohrlöcher. GPS-Standorte sind in UTM NAD83 Zone 16N.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Hole Length Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Length (m) Li2O % MV-23-01 ### #### 399 271 270 # 99 99.5 0.5 0.97 102.82 104.8 1.98 0.53 107.4 113.79 6.39 0.93 MV-23-02 425827 5473351 401 221 274 -69 160 161 1 0.98 MV-23-03 ### #### 387 221 270 # 95.6 97.69 2.09 1.30 133.89 135.96 2.07 0.61 140.87 143.06 2.19 0.72 MV-23-04 425824 5473440 387 251 270 -65 156.5 157.32 0.82 0.46 MV-23-05 ### #### 386 125 264 # 32.25 35.05 2.8 1.38 59.05 61.77 2.72 1.66 MV-23-06 425799 5473565 401 251 264 -55 No Significant assays MV-23-07 425807 5473661 396 221 265 -47 No Significant assays

FIGURE 4 | Die Karte zeigt Rock Tech Lithium's Georgia Lake Grundstücke und deren Lage.

TABELLE 3 | Übersicht über die Mineralien-Ressourcen aus der Prefeasibility Study aus dem Jahr 2022.

2022 MINERAL RESOURCE

Classification Mining Cut-off grade Li2O (%) Zone Tonnes Li2O (%) Indicated Open pit 0.3 NSPA OP Indicated 4,242,618 0.88 Indicated Underground 0.6 NSPA UG Indicated 6,358,650 0.89 Total Indicated 10,601,268 0.88 Inferred Open pit 0.3 NSPA OP Inferred 245,933 0.78 Inferred Underground 0.6 NSPA UG Inferred 2,073,069 0.91 Inferred Underground 0.6 SSPA UG Inferred 1,903,274 1.12 Total Inferred 4,222,276 1.00

Notes:

CIM Definition Standards (2014) were used for reporting the Mineral Resources.

The Qualified Person is Dinara Nussipakynova, P.Geo. of AMC.

Cut-off grade for open pit Mineral Resources is 0.30% Li2O.

Open pit Mineral Resources are constrained by the optimization pits shell at a lithium concentrate price of USD 1,100/t with metallurgical recovery of 80% and concentrate grade of 6%. Both cut off use same parameters.

The pit optimization was based on following cost assumptions:

Mill feed mining costs of USD 4.5/t and waste mining cost of USD 4.5/t.

Processing costs of USD 25/t and General and Administration costs of USD 15/t.

Slope angle 45-48 degrees.

Cut-off grade for underground Mineral Resources is 0.60% Li2O based on a USD 45/t mining cost and processing and G&A the same as the open pit.

Underground Mineral Resources are not constrained.

Mineralized Density used as 2.69 t/m3.

Waste Density used as 2.75 t/m3.

Drilling results up to 31 July 2022.

The numbers may not compute exactly due to rounding.

Numbers may not compute exactly due to rounding.

#_ednref1 Note: Represents core samples of 47.6mm in diameter.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=71200Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=71200&tr=1



