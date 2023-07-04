

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar retreated from its recent highs against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.0806 against the NZ dollar, from a recent high of 1.0855.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to 0.6641 and 0.8802 from recent highs of 0.6687 and 0.8856, respectively.



Moving away from recent near a 2-week high of 96.70 against the yen and a 1-week high of 1.6305 against the euro, the aussie slipped to 96.07 and 1.6305, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.05 against the kiwi, 0.64 against the greenback, 0.86 against the loonie, 92.00 against the yen and 1.67 against the euro.



