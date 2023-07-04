Regulatory News:

Following several months of testing with Eurotunnel's LeShuttle Freight and "Unaccompanied Trailers" customers, Getlink (Paris:GET) is unveiling Sherpass, its platform of services to simplify border crossings for freight and the supply chain. This new range of advanced services will be open to road hauliers and logistics providers from October 2023.

A digital platform, Sherpass optimises flows for hauliers, freight forwarders and shippers and improves the fluidity of supply chains between France and the UK.

Working with selected partners, Sherpass offers customs and border services as a natural extension to the Eurotunnel Border Pass, which has already been adopted by more than one in two Eurotunnel customers.

The re-establishment of the border between the United Kingdom and Europe has forced shippers and carriers to manage a large volume of formalities, requiring time, additional resources, and the involvement of multiple subcontractors.

Sherpass provides a turnkey, one-stop solution that saves hauliers a significant amount of time by eliminating the need to enter information and the multiple interactions involved in managing documentation. By centralising all the data flows required for cross-border exchanges, Sherpass offers an integrated end-to-end service in a single, simple and totally secure working environment.

The solution enables the various players in the supply chain to streamline all the procedures involved in crossing the border and covers their expectations right through to the customs declaration and clearance services.

Yann Leriche, Chief Executive of Getlink, said: "Getlink has been operating on both sides of the Channel for 30 years and is a vital link in the European supply chain. Our innovative and straightforward services position us as the main gateway for goods transiting between the UK and Europe via the short straits. With Sherpass, we are continuing our strategy of creating value by capitalising on our smart border expertise."

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 481 million people and 99 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on its environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and places.

