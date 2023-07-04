Acuity RM Group Plc - Directorate Changes

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

4 July 2023

Acuity RM Group plc

('Company')

Board changes

The Board of Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM) confirms the changes announced on 23 June 2023 have been completed.

Simon Marvell retired as a director of the Company on 27 June and CEO of Acuity Risk Management Ltd ("Acuity"), the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, on 30 June. Simon will continue as a non-executive director of Acuity and be engaged as a consultant to continue to provide advice and other inputs into accelerating the success of Acuity.

Kerry Chambers has been appointed as a director of the Company and became CEO of Acuity on 3 July 2023.

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM® software platform, which collects data about organisations to improve business decisions and management. It is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.