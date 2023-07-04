Das Instrument BGW US0997241064 BORGWARNER INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2023
The instrument BGW US0997241064 BORGWARNER INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2023
Das Instrument YZCA CNE1000004Q8 YANKUANG ENERGY GR.H YC 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2023
The instrument YZCA CNE1000004Q8 YANKUANG ENERGY GR.H YC 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2023
Das Instrument 8ZQ NL0015001FS8 FERROVIAL SE EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2023
The instrument 8ZQ NL0015001FS8 FERROVIAL SE EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2023
