Das Instrument BGW US0997241064 BORGWARNER INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2023

The instrument BGW US0997241064 BORGWARNER INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2023



Das Instrument YZCA CNE1000004Q8 YANKUANG ENERGY GR.H YC 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2023

The instrument YZCA CNE1000004Q8 YANKUANG ENERGY GR.H YC 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2023



Das Instrument 8ZQ NL0015001FS8 FERROVIAL SE EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2023

The instrument 8ZQ NL0015001FS8 FERROVIAL SE EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2023

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken