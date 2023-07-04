Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Kursturbo durch News! Heute ist der "Tag X"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
04.07.23
08:03 Uhr
1,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1481,18009:46
Dow Jones News
04.07.2023 | 08:31
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: H1 2023 Trading Update

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: H1 2023 Trading Update 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: H1 2023 Trading Update 
04-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Trading Update for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2023 
Another Year of Significant Growth and Increased Housing Output 
 
Dublin / London, 4 July 2023: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) 
today issues a Trading Update for the six months ended 30 June 2023 in advance of interim results to be announced on 7 
September 2023. 
 
H1 2023 Highlights 
   -- Closed 535 new home sales across all tenures, including private and State buyers, and generated total 
  core revenue of c. EUR215 million. 
   -- Demand for our nZEB (nearly zero-emission building) compliant, A2-rated new homes remains exceptionally 
  strong across starter and trade-up/down houses, duplexes and scaled apartment developments. The Company has agreed 
  over 1,100 new home sales in the period. 
   -- Current closed and forward sales pipeline has grown by in excess of 300 new homes since our last update 
  on 11 May 2023 to 2,230 new homes with a net sales value of over EUR800 million, strong evidence of this demand 
  dynamic. 
   -- Sales pricing levels were relatively flat in the period despite persistent, if moderating, build cost 
  inflation which is expected to be c. EUR10,000 per unit in FY23. 
   -- All four annual sustainability performance targets, aligned to our decarbonisation, biodiversity and 
  people strategies, met as part of our EUR277.5 million sustainability linked term loan and revolving credit facility. 
 
   -- The Board intends to announce a c. 3.1 cent interim dividend per ordinary share at interim results on 7 
  September 2023. 
   -- EUR40 million share buyback programme continuing with 21.2 million ordinary shares repurchased at an 
  average purchase price of EUR1.06 per share since 3 March 2023. 
 
H1 2023 - Macro Backdrop 
   -- The Irish Government is forecasting a general budget surplus of EUR10 billion this year and a cumulative 
  2023 - 2026 surplus of over EUR65 billion (source: Stability Programme Update, April 2023). 
   -- Government housing policy remains very supportive through the fully funded Housing for All strategy. 
  Capital funding of EUR4 billion in 2023 is supplemented by an additional EUR1 billion, announced in April 2023, in 
  respect of development levy and water connection charge rebates and a new cost rental subvention scheme to deliver 
  more affordable rental homes. 
   -- Ambitious annual Social & Affordable new home delivery targets (14,600 in 2023) are complemented by 
  impactful initiatives for first time buyers through the Help to Buy and the First Home Scheme (shared equity) 
  initiatives. The industry is responding with new home completions increasing by 19% year-on-year in Q1 2023, 
  resulting in a twelve-month total of over 30,000 completions for the first time in over a decade (source: CSO). 
 
   -- The Irish mortgage market remains buoyant, with Q1 2023 first time buyer mortgage drawdown volumes up 7% 
  and values up 13% year-on-year. First time buyer mortgage approvals were up over 8% in volume in the five months to 
  May 2023 (source: BPFI). 
 
Reaffirming and Updating FY23 Guidance 
   -- The Company remains on course to deliver another year of growth across all key financial and operational 
  metrics. 
   -- Unit closings, profit and cash generation are, as in prior years, heavily weighted towards the second 
  half of the year and current full year guidance is reaffirmed and updated: 
   -- turnover in excess of EUR650 million from 1,750 - 1,800 closed new home sales, with H2 sales closings 
  including our new developments at Parkleigh, Clonburris and Sorrel Wood, Blessington. Within this, Cairn remains on 
  target to deliver over 800 Social & Affordable new homes nationwide; 
   -- core housebuilding gross margin of c. 21%; and 
   -- operating profit growth to EUR105 - EUR110 million. 
   -- All of our forecasted closed new home sales in 2023 and nearly 90% of our expected closings in 2024 have 
  full planning permission. This will underpin our continued growth as we make progress towards our 15% Return on 
  Equity target. 
 
Commenting on the H1 2023 trading update, Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer, said: 
 
"Cairn is pleased to be on course to significantly increase our housing delivery by up to 20% targeting between 1,750 
and 1,800 new home sales this year. We are proud to be delivering this volume of high quality, energy efficient A-rated 
new homes to our customers." 
 
The Company will release our 2023 interim results on 7 September 2023. 
 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer 
Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer 
Declan Murray, Head of Finance and Treasury 
 
Drury Communications         +353 1 260 5000 
Billy Murphy 
Claire Rowley 
Paul Clifford 
 
 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable 
new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We 
strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is 
expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 
16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area 
("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  255140 
EQS News ID:  1671717 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1671717&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.