Dienstag, 04.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Kursturbo durch News! Heute ist der "Tag X"!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 3 July 2023 it purchased a total of 195,401 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           95,401     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1660     GBP1.0040 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1580     GBP0.9950 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.160628    GBP0.999538

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,725,844 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7281       1.160         XDUB      08:24:36      00066082155TRLO0 
6766       1.158         XDUB      08:28:06      00066082206TRLO0 
1807       1.158         XDUB      08:28:06      00066082207TRLO0 
943       1.158         XDUB      10:42:30      00066085048TRLO0 
977       1.158         XDUB      10:42:30      00066085049TRLO0 
1027       1.158         XDUB      10:42:30      00066085050TRLO0 
962       1.158         XDUB      10:42:30      00066085051TRLO0 
1028       1.158         XDUB      10:42:30      00066085052TRLO0 
2000       1.162         XDUB      11:33:05      00066085821TRLO0 
1850       1.162         XDUB      11:33:05      00066085822TRLO0 
972       1.164         XDUB      12:11:13      00066086431TRLO0 
8634       1.158         XDUB      12:13:57      00066086474TRLO0 
10083      1.166         XDUB      12:57:13      00066087051TRLO0 
514       1.166         XDUB      12:57:13      00066087052TRLO0 
3518       1.166         XDUB      13:00:20      00066087141TRLO0 
1511       1.166         XDUB      13:00:20      00066087142TRLO0 
2500       1.166         XDUB      13:09:20      00066087298TRLO0 
2105       1.166         XDUB      13:09:20      00066087299TRLO0 
972       1.166         XDUB      13:09:20      00066087300TRLO0 
1696       1.166         XDUB      13:09:20      00066087301TRLO0 
7868       1.160         XDUB      14:48:57      00066089963TRLO0 
7988       1.160         XDUB      14:48:57      00066089968TRLO0 
7714       1.158         XDUB      15:18:56      00066090774TRLO0 
10083      1.158         XDUB      15:18:56      00066090775TRLO0 
2473       1.158         XDUB      15:38:03      00066091203TRLO0 
2129       1.158         XDUB      15:38:03      00066091204TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4989       99.50         XLON      08:28:06      00066082205TRLO0 
4979       99.70         XLON      11:33:05      00066085820TRLO0 
4495       100.00        XLON      11:48:47      00066086085TRLO0 
4643       100.00        XLON      11:48:48      00066086086TRLO0 
3499       100.00        XLON      11:49:11      00066086099TRLO0 
4540       99.90         XLON      12:13:57      00066086473TRLO0 
366       100.40        XLON      13:00:17      00066087136TRLO0 
100       100.40        XLON      13:00:17      00066087137TRLO0 
1570       100.40        XLON      13:00:17      00066087138TRLO0 
6704       100.40        XLON      13:00:17      00066087139TRLO0 
81        100.40        XLON      13:00:17      00066087140TRLO0 
4286       100.20        XLON      13:55:17      00066088310TRLO0 
735       100.20        XLON      13:55:17      00066088311TRLO0 
3000       100.20        XLON      14:15:18      00066088722TRLO0 
1728       100.20        XLON      14:15:18      00066088723TRLO0 
4435       100.20        XLON      14:37:09      00066089250TRLO0 
4876       100.20        XLON      14:37:09      00066089251TRLO0 
4121       99.80         XLON      14:48:58      00066089970TRLO0 
5021       99.80         XLON      15:18:56      00066090770TRLO0 
2569       99.80         XLON      15:18:56      00066090771TRLO0 
1825       99.80         XLON      15:18:56      00066090772TRLO0 
5149       99.80         XLON      15:18:56      00066090773TRLO0 
6704       99.70         XLON      15:19:10      00066090780TRLO0 
2067       99.70         XLON      15:46:33      00066091486TRLO0 
2676       99.70         XLON      15:46:33      00066091487TRLO0 
6625       99.70         XLON      15:50:34      00066091614TRLO0 
8217       100.20        XLON      16:26:32      00066092793TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 255139 
EQS News ID:  1671695 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1671695&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
