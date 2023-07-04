DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 3 July 2023 it purchased a total of 195,401 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 95,401 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1660 GBP1.0040 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1580 GBP0.9950 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.160628 GBP0.999538

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,725,844 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7281 1.160 XDUB 08:24:36 00066082155TRLO0 6766 1.158 XDUB 08:28:06 00066082206TRLO0 1807 1.158 XDUB 08:28:06 00066082207TRLO0 943 1.158 XDUB 10:42:30 00066085048TRLO0 977 1.158 XDUB 10:42:30 00066085049TRLO0 1027 1.158 XDUB 10:42:30 00066085050TRLO0 962 1.158 XDUB 10:42:30 00066085051TRLO0 1028 1.158 XDUB 10:42:30 00066085052TRLO0 2000 1.162 XDUB 11:33:05 00066085821TRLO0 1850 1.162 XDUB 11:33:05 00066085822TRLO0 972 1.164 XDUB 12:11:13 00066086431TRLO0 8634 1.158 XDUB 12:13:57 00066086474TRLO0 10083 1.166 XDUB 12:57:13 00066087051TRLO0 514 1.166 XDUB 12:57:13 00066087052TRLO0 3518 1.166 XDUB 13:00:20 00066087141TRLO0 1511 1.166 XDUB 13:00:20 00066087142TRLO0 2500 1.166 XDUB 13:09:20 00066087298TRLO0 2105 1.166 XDUB 13:09:20 00066087299TRLO0 972 1.166 XDUB 13:09:20 00066087300TRLO0 1696 1.166 XDUB 13:09:20 00066087301TRLO0 7868 1.160 XDUB 14:48:57 00066089963TRLO0 7988 1.160 XDUB 14:48:57 00066089968TRLO0 7714 1.158 XDUB 15:18:56 00066090774TRLO0 10083 1.158 XDUB 15:18:56 00066090775TRLO0 2473 1.158 XDUB 15:38:03 00066091203TRLO0 2129 1.158 XDUB 15:38:03 00066091204TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4989 99.50 XLON 08:28:06 00066082205TRLO0 4979 99.70 XLON 11:33:05 00066085820TRLO0 4495 100.00 XLON 11:48:47 00066086085TRLO0 4643 100.00 XLON 11:48:48 00066086086TRLO0 3499 100.00 XLON 11:49:11 00066086099TRLO0 4540 99.90 XLON 12:13:57 00066086473TRLO0 366 100.40 XLON 13:00:17 00066087136TRLO0 100 100.40 XLON 13:00:17 00066087137TRLO0 1570 100.40 XLON 13:00:17 00066087138TRLO0 6704 100.40 XLON 13:00:17 00066087139TRLO0 81 100.40 XLON 13:00:17 00066087140TRLO0 4286 100.20 XLON 13:55:17 00066088310TRLO0 735 100.20 XLON 13:55:17 00066088311TRLO0 3000 100.20 XLON 14:15:18 00066088722TRLO0 1728 100.20 XLON 14:15:18 00066088723TRLO0 4435 100.20 XLON 14:37:09 00066089250TRLO0 4876 100.20 XLON 14:37:09 00066089251TRLO0 4121 99.80 XLON 14:48:58 00066089970TRLO0 5021 99.80 XLON 15:18:56 00066090770TRLO0 2569 99.80 XLON 15:18:56 00066090771TRLO0 1825 99.80 XLON 15:18:56 00066090772TRLO0 5149 99.80 XLON 15:18:56 00066090773TRLO0 6704 99.70 XLON 15:19:10 00066090780TRLO0 2067 99.70 XLON 15:46:33 00066091486TRLO0 2676 99.70 XLON 15:46:33 00066091487TRLO0 6625 99.70 XLON 15:50:34 00066091614TRLO0 8217 100.20 XLON 16:26:32 00066092793TRLO0

