

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino said it has received two proposals to strengthen the Group's equity capital - a proposal from EP Global Commerce a.s. and Fimalac; and a proposal from 3F Holding. The company said the proposals will be analyzed and presented to the ad hoc committee of Board of Directors, and then to the creditors at a meeting organized on July 5 under the aegis of the conciliators.



Casino stated that the main terms of each of these proposals will be made public at the end of the meeting with the creditors, i.e. after close of business on July 5.



