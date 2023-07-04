Panasonic Connect TOUGHBOOK: Steven Vindevogel Appointed New Head of Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business Division Europe

Steven will focus on continued regional growth supported by expanded end-to-end solutions and an emphasis on sustainability.

WIESBADEN, GERMANY. 4thJuly 2023 - Panasonic Connect Europe today announced Steven Vindevogel as its new Head of Mobile Solutions Business Division Europe, stepping up from his role as Deputy. He aims to build on Panasonic TOUGHBOOK's record as Europe's leading rugged mobile computing manufacturer by continuing to expand its range of lifecycle solutions around its products and increasing the focus on sustainability.

"Digitalisation of the mobile workforce brings a new world of opportunity for our customers, whether that is competitive advantage in Transport and Logistics, Manufacturing and the supply chain, or improved response times and connectivity for Emergency Services and Defence users on the ground. But rugged hardware alone is not enough, customers need a mobile computing partner that can work alongside them - through the lifecycle of their devices - helping to keep them competitive. That's where we are focused," Steven said.

During his tenure as Deputy, Steven headed the development of TOUGHBOOK end-to-end solutions, a portfolio of managed services that offer tailored, lifelong support for businesses' rugged mobile computing investments, from bespoke application development to predictive maintenance and servicing. This focus will accelerate as the organisation continues to develop wrap-around services that enable customers to take advantage of new technologies, such as private 5G networks.

This year, Steven also oversaw the launch of TOUGHBOOK Revive, a not-for-profit circular initiative encouraging customers to donate retired devices to be recycled or reused in a second life within smaller organisations and charities. "With IT budgets tightening and sustainability becoming an important factor in business decisions, mobile users want to feel comfortable that they are making future-facing, reliable investments," he explained. "Our devices are designed to last many years and with the latest built-in modularity can be easily adapted in the field to different tasks throughout their lifetime. Launching TOUGHBOOK Revive was the next logical step in that journey to help create a circular economy."

Before joining Panasonic as a Business Manager in Belgium, Steven worked across other tech giants Sony Ericsson and Packard Bell. He holds a master's degree in Business Economics from Ghent University.

Steven succeeds Daichi Kato, who helped grow TOUGHBOOK during his two-year tenure and has been promoted to Managing Director of the Panasonic Avionics Business Unit in Japan.

