

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's export fall unexpectedly in May, while imports increased after falling for two straight months, data from Destatis showed on Tuesday.



Exports decreased 0.1 percent on month in May, reversing a 1.0 percent gain in April. Shipments were forecast to grow 0.3 percent.



At the same time, imports rebounded 1.7 percent after a 0.1 percent drop. However, this was weaker than economists' forecast of 3.1 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus unexpectedly declined to EUR 14.4 billion from EUR 16.5 billion in April. The surplus was seen at EUR 17.5 billion.



On a yearly basis, the decline in exports deepened to 4.0 percent from 1.7 percent. Imports posted an annual fall of 10.6 percent following April's 11.2 percent decline.



