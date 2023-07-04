Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
July 04
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc
(the "Company")
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:4 July 2023
Name of applicant:
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc
Name of scheme:
General
Period of return:
From:
1 January 2023
To:
3 July 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under
scheme(s) from previous return:
14,393,010
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/
allotted under scheme(s) during period
(see LR3.5.7G):
Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
14,393,010
Name of contact:
|Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:
|020 3008 4913
LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323