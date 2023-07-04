Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.07.2023

WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
04.07.23
09:15 Uhr
2,500 Euro
-0,060
-2,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.07.2023 | 09:12
109 Leser
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

(the "Company")

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:4 July 2023

Name of applicant:

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

Name of scheme:

General

Period of return:

From:

1 January 2023

To:

3 July 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under

scheme(s) from previous return:

14,393,010

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/

allotted under scheme(s) during period

(see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

14,393,010

Name of contact:

Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone number of contact:

020 3008 4913

End of Announcement

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323



