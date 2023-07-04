Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04
[04.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
03.07.23
IE00BN4GXL63
23,839,000.00
EUR
0
208,071,268.15
8.7282
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
03.07.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
888,218.49
88.1169
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
03.07.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
448,600.00
EUR
0
45,770,936.50
102.0306
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
03.07.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,759,881.43
9.1146
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
03.07.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,368,700.48
10.1803
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
03.07.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,732,780.83
10.0528