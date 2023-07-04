DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc (CJ1G LN) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jul-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 36729.3361 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27763 CODE: CJ1G LN ISIN: LU1602144815 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602144815 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1G LN Sequence No.: 255196 EQS News ID: 1671895 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

