Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: NKT A/S -admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to completion of rights issue

The share capital of NKT A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 5 July 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010287663 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: NKT ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 42,976,036 shares (DKK 859,520,720) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 10,744,009 shares (DKK 214,880,180) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 53,720,045 shares (DKK 1,074,400,900) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: DKK 255 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 20 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: NKT ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3478 ------------------------------------------------------------ ______________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1153466