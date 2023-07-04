Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.07.2023
WKN: 861226 | ISIN: DK0010287663 | Ticker-Symbol: NKT
Tradegate
03.07.23
20:36 Uhr
55,30 Euro
+0,20
+0,36 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NKT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NKT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,6554,8011:24
54,7054,8011:24
GlobeNewswire
04.07.2023 | 09:58
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: NKT A/S -admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to completion of rights issue

The share capital of NKT A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and
official listing of new shares will take effect as per 5 July 2023 in the ISIN
below. 





ISIN:         DK0010287663             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         NKT                 
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 42,976,036 shares (DKK 859,520,720) 
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        10,744,009 shares (DKK 214,880,180) 
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  53,720,045 shares (DKK 1,074,400,900)
------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 255               
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 20                
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      NKT                 
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3478                 
------------------------------------------------------------









______________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1153466
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
© 2023 GlobeNewswire