Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: The World Bank and Forward MENA Partner with Simplilearn to Digitally Upskill Youth in the Middle East in Order to Fulfill Today's Emerging Jobs

The World Bank is implementing an ambitious multi-year skilling project across the Middle East region to address the youth unemployment problem

Forward MENA, a Lebanon-based NGO is implementing the project in Lebanon and identifying the in-demand job roles and skills as well as the right set of companies for placements

Simplilearn is the skilling partner responsible for training the graduates and making them job ready

SAN FRANCISCO, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the Skilling-Up Lebanon program, the World Bank, Forward MENA, and Simplilearn have partnered to equip young men and women in Lebanon with crucial digital skills that will prepare them for the upcoming jobs at local, regional, and global levels. Based on a recent survey conducted by Forward MENA, 88% of companies in Lebanon, mainly in the digital and tech sectors, are actively searching for qualified candidates to fill full-time positions, they are however unable to find the right talent.

Simplilearn, the world's largest bootcamp for Digital skills has successfully trained the first set of over 70 learners within four months in UI/UX Design Expert and DevOps Engineer roles. The training program included the latest curriculum co-created with top universities and companies, and comprised of live classes from industry experts and hands-on projects from top companies. Simplilearn has identified the top 25 critical digital roles in any organization and has built training programs aligned to these roles.

Speaking on the partnership with World Bank and Forward MENA to upskill youth in the Middle East, Mr. Eric Martorano, Chief Revenue Officer for Commercial Business,Simplilearn, said, "There is growing demand for digital skills in the Middle East where companies are short of talent. With the world swiftly embracing newer tech skills, we have seen a rising interest and enthusiasm among graduates and professionals to upskill. Simplilearn has partnered with World Bank to provide students with all the required expertise to help them carve out successful careers in the new economy. This aligns with our various government partnerships in the Middle East region by supporting their vision for building human capital through skills development."

Sharing thoughts on the partnership with Simplilearn, Mouhamad Rabah, President of Forward MENA, said, "It is clear that the fast technological advancements are creating a gap between education and the labor market needs. We have partnered with the World Bank to equip young women and men with market-relevant digital skills, empowering them to fulfill the jobs of the future. We have successfully completed the pilot and are now well prepared to look into scaling up this initiative."

About Forward MENA

Forward MENA is a non for profit organization aiming to develop the digital skillset of people from all backgrounds to fulfil the jobs of today and tomorrow.

Forward MENA is committed to digitally upskill and reskill our MENA communities to help them excel in their present and future careers.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, large corporations, and governments, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146504/Simplilearn_Digital_Skilling_Program.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-world-bank-and-forward-mena-partner-with-simplilearn-to-digitally-upskill-youth-in-the-middle-east-in-order-to-fulfill-todays-emerging-jobs-301869457.html