WhiteBIT Announced the Retrodrop for WB Network Testing

WhiteBIT, one of Europe's largest crypto exchanges, has announced a retrodrop for testing WB Network blockchain. The launch of the testnet took place in March of this year, and with the approach of the mainnet release, the exchange began to talk about a possible retrodrop. On June 9, WhiteBIT published a post with the code word "retrodrop" causing a stir among the exchange community and the cryptocurrency community in general.

The "retrodrop" signifies the exchange's endorsement for the crypto community to actively engage in the WB Network testing, enabling users to personally assess the potential of the blockchain. For this purpose, the WhiteBIT team allocated an as-yet undisclosed amount of WBT from the ecosystem fund.

Completion of three types of activities provides participation in retrodrop.

Exchange-related tasks, namely the creation of WB Soul and the holding of WhiteBIT Token (WBT). Users can read the details in the article. WB Soul serves as a digital representation of a user within the WB Network blockchain, acting as a bridge between the WhiteBIT exchange and the blockchain. It is essential to note that creating a WB Soul is a mandatory requirement for participating in the retrodrop. While other activities remain optional, completing them can enhance the overall experience.

Holding WBT involves storing the exchange's native token on a special holding balance on the exchange. There are 11 levels of holding. In an unconventional move for retrodrops, the exchange representatives have expressed an intention to honor the devoted supporters and enthusiasts of the WhiteBIT ecosystem by introducing this specific requirement.

Testnet-related tasks: WhiteBIT team has decided not to publicize the list of these activities to ensure transparency of the process. Users are encouraged to explore the blockchain and define their own approach to testing.

What are the main features of WB Network?

To ensure EVM compatibility and the ability to integrate DeFi solutions, WB Network was developed on the basis of Geth (Go-Ethereum). Proof-of-Authority (PoA) was chosen as the consensus algorithm. According to the working principle of PoA, the only validators and block generators are trusted authorized nodes. Proof-of-Authority provides a high TPS (the number of transactions that the network can process per second), low fees, a predictable block generation interval, and protection against single hacks. One of the unique features of the WB Network blockchain is its own WB Soul Ecosystem. It makes it possible to create a WB Soul - a kind of identification card of a user in the WB Network, which will bridge the blockchain and the WhiteBIT exchange. WB Soul will serve as a digital ID for users of the exchange and the WB Network, which will combine CEX with the Web3 ecosystem solutions.

Volodymyr Nosov, the CEO of WhiteBIT, commented on the excitement surrounding the news of testing and retrodrop. He stated, "Our goal is for the WB Network blockchain to be the product of collective community interaction, blending the expertise of industry leaders with the insights of users, developers, and enthusiasts. Users are best equipped to optimize the convenience and efficiency of a project as vast as blockchain. Hence, we invite everyone to explore the potential of this future blockchain and witness the realization of our shared vision."

WhiteBIT is one of the largest European centralized crypto exchanges, originally from Ukraine, founded in 2018. Today, the company has more than 1,000 specialists. The exchange offers 350+ trading pairs, 270+ assets, and 10+ state currencies. The highest average daily trading volume is more than $2.5 billion. WhiteBIT is the official crypto partner of FC Barcelona, FC Trabzonspor, and the national football team of Ukraine.

