Dienstag, 04.07.2023
Kursturbo durch News! Heute ist der "Tag X"!
WKN: 906006 | ISIN: US1271903049 | Ticker-Symbol: CA8A
Tradegate
03.07.23
18:15 Uhr
313,50 Euro
+1,00
+0,32 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
04.07.2023 | 10:06
120 Leser
Cygnum from CACI used by Network Rail as planning & administration solution for training across its workforce

LONDON , July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI is delighted to announce that its Cygnum software is now being used as Network Rail's planning and administration solution for training its 43,000-strong workforce.

Cygnum supports all aspects of Network Rail's training management, from automated creation of courses based on demand, intelligent allocation of staff, trainers and resources to courses, to communication of planning and optimisation of changes. Cygnum will assist Network Rail in achieving a holistic view of all its training and results, helping it to realise efficiencies across the process and ensure that all staff are appropriately trained. The attendance and results of courses are logged in Cygnum, with the system submitting course invitation and joining instructions to Network Rail staff, as well as actioning any follow-ups as required.

"We are delighted that Network Rail has chosen CACI's Cygnum software to support and underpin its training planning and administration process," says Ollie Watson, Group Business Development Director at CACI. "We are looking forward to supporting Network Rail in achieving a more efficient and streamlined training programme that delivers necessary and ongoing training to its workforce as optimally as possible."

For more information on Cygnum and how it supports businesses, please visit: https://www.caci.co.uk/software/cygnum/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cygnum-from-caci-used-by-network-rail-as-planning--administration-solution-for-training-across-its-workforce-301868165.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
