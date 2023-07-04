Cygnum from CACI is now being used by TfL as its competency management solution for its London Underground drivers

LONDON, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI is pleased to announce that its Cygnum solution is now being used by Transport for London (TfL) to support the competency management process for its 4,500 London Underground drivers.

Cygnum is designed to assist organisations in all aspects of their workforce management, from scheduling and competency management, through to training and recruitment, helping to keep appropriately skilled, experienced and qualified staff performing tasks. Cygnum will assist TfL in gaining a holistic view of the ongoing competencies of its London Underground drivers.

"We're delighted that TfL has chosen our Cygnum software to underpin the ongoing competency management of its tube drivers," says Ollie Watson, Group Business Development Director at CACI. "We're looking forward to continuing to work closely with TfL on its Cygnum solution to help ensure that its competency management programme is run efficiently and effectively into the future."

For more information on Cygnum and how it supports businesses, please visit https://www.caci.co.uk/software/cygnum/

