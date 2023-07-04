New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2023) - RAW is a new dating app that is designed in response to the dating app experiences of its creators. The app brings romance back to online dating by focusing on authenticity and spontaneity. Its dual camera feature gives users a way to show off their personality and lifestyle and to discover others in the same way.

"Raw is different. We've had enough of fakes, filters, and ghosting. That's why we brought back what matters most in dating: love. Rather than relying on carefully curated and potentially misleading photos, we ask users to post back and front camera photos in real life, so everyone would know that what you see is what you get. No filters, no old photos," says Marina Anderson, co-founder of RAW dating app.

RAW takes one shot to start swiping, focusing on the initial photo rather than filling out bios or answering prompts. The dual camera feature encourages users to take a shot each day using both their front and back cameras. The time to post changes each day, keeping the experience exciting and unpredictable.

RAW is the only dating app that requires users to take a new photo every day to swipe. This not only ensures an up-to-date and real user base but also gives users the freedom to dynamically express themselves each day - an unparalleled feature that enhances authenticity and user engagement.

"We analyzed the field of dating apps today to see what works and what doesn't. Our main inspiration to make RAW was the endless stream of "dating app horror stories" that you can find across social media, on TikTok, Reddit and Instagram. For example, there are countless threads on Reddit discussing negative dating app experiences - common problems include scams, catfishing, ghosting, and general exhaustion in trying to make real connections. Our goal is to combat fake profiles and scammers, while also encouraging users to share honest everyday experiences," says Marina Anderson.

RAW keeps the dating experience simple through its "no-games" policy. The dual camera feature keeps the swiping safe and scam-free, and eliminates catfishing altogether. Users are given a good karma for openness and honesty with their matches, and RAW users can always report toxic behavior as well. To prevent ghosting, the app limits unreplied chats after a period of time.

Finding love shouldn't be about sacrificing authenticity. RAW breaks the pressure of curation and helps people connect with others through unfiltered moments. The app is already shaking up the online dating world with its focus on spontaneity, realness, and respect.

