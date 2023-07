For FY23 Picton Property Income (PCTN) published resilient underlying (EPRA) earnings, which together with strong rent collection supported a 4% increase in DPS paid. The impact of market-wide property yield widening on NAV was mitigated by portfolio outperformance and low gearing. Continuing occupier demand, rent growth and mostly long-term, fixed-rate borrowings are positive indicators for further progress.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...