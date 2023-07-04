Anzeige / Werbung
Brixton Metals (WKN A114WV / TSXV BBB) erkundet in Zusammenarbeit mit Großaktionär BHP das riesige Kupfer- und Goldprojekt Thorn.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:42
|Brixton Metals - Umfangreiche Kupfer und Goldbohrungen mit Partner BHP
Brixton Metals (WKN A114WV / TSXV BBB) erkundet in Zusammenarbeit mit Großaktionär BHP das riesige Kupfer- und Goldprojekt Thorn.
|17.05.
|Brixton Metals Corp (2): Brixton Metals begins drilling Thorn
|17.05.
|Brixton Metals Corporation: Brixton Metals Commences Drilling at its Flagship Thorn Copper-Gold Porphyry Project
|VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling for...
|05.05.
|Brixton Metals Corp (2): Pacific Bay extends anniversary deadline with Brixton
|05.05.
|Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.: Pacific Bay and Brixton Metals Amend Atlin Goldfields Option Agreement
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2023) - Reagan Glazier, president and CEO of Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that Pacific Bay and...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION
|0,105
|-16,00 %