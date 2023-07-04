Sunport Power Jointly Held the Launch Ceremony of Lightweight PV Module Technology Application White Paper

MUNICH, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 15, 2023, SUNPORT jointly with TUV NORD, GOODWE, DAS SOLAR and Hondol Material held the launch ceremony of Lightweight PV Module Technology Application White Paper at the Intersolar Europe exhibition. Dr. You Da, president of Sunport Power attended the ceremony.

With an increasing PV module market demand coming from old rooftops, curved rooftops, lightweight rooftops, outdoor activities and even moving vehicles, lightweight PV modules have a broader application scenarios. Sunport Power upgraded its existent lightweight module products to increase its product reliability.

Performance Improvement

Featuring 5.7kg weight, only 30% of conventional modules, 2.5mm thickness and 0.5m minimum bending radius, Sunport's flexible modules are perfectly fit for curved roofs and roofs with load-bearing problem. To confront extreme temperature like hail and snow, Sunport use the reinforced polymer material front sheet to improve the local impact resistance performance and overall load resistance performance. In addition, upgraded MWT technology is applied to flexible modules achieve enhanced efficiency, reliability, compatibility and etc. Busbar-free design increases the module efficiency up to 21.8%. Performance warranty are reinsured by LLOYD'S.

"Sunport Power will continuously optimize product technology and processes, and strive to provide more efficient, reliable products together with professional service to our customer." Dr. You Da, president of Sunport Power said.

The "Lightweight PV Module Technology Application White Paper" is scheduled to be officially released at the end of July this year, which will help company improve the product quality and process level of lightweight modules, fill the gap in testing and certification of lightweight modules, help consumers more conveniently and quickly choose lightweight modules.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunport-power-jointly-held-the-launch-ceremony-of-lightweight-pv-module-technology-application-white-paper-301869490.html