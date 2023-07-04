Bluetti Power Inc.: Choosing the Best Solar Battery for a Solar System

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2023 / Many homeowners install solar panels on their roofs to gain free renewable energy. But merely a solar system isn't a sure card when power outages occur just at night or on rainy days.

Invest in a solar battery and everything is set. Excess solar power is stored for later use instead of being wasted. There will be enough free power in storage for emergencies or peak hours.

Common Types of Batteries for Solar Systems

Lead-Acid Batteries

Lead-Acid batteries have been in use for a long time and are relatively affordable. They offer high surge currents and have a relatively high energy density. Yet, they have a shorter lifespan and require regular maintenance.

Nickel-Cadmium Batteries

Nickel-cadmium batteries are known for their durability and ability to withstand extreme temperatures. They have a long lifespan and high efficiency of charge/discharge. However, they are expensive and contain toxic materials.

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lithium-ion batteries are lightweight, require minimal maintenance, and offer high energy density. Two main lithium-ion types, lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP), are most popular for solar energy storage. The NMC batteries are relatively lighter and have a higher energy density. The LFP batteries deliver nearly five times as many charge cycles as NMC batteries and are less prone to catch fire.

Why Choose a LiFePO4 Battery?

LiFePO4 batteries stand out as a favorable option for solar system owners with added safety, stability, and a long life span of up to 3,500 cycles.

Some of the Top LiFePO4 Battery Solutions

Aside from the inherent benefits of LiFePO4 batteries, BLUETTI battery systems offer some outstanding features, including the self-heating function to ensure smooth operation at temperatures as low as -20° C (-4° F), UPS function, wide compatibility with existing or new solar systems.

For Residential Solar Systems

The BLUETTI EP900&B500 and AC500&B300S modular battery systems are perfect for rooftop solar systems that typically require more storage capacity. With flexible capacities ranging from 9,920Wh to 19,840Wh for the EP900, or from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh for the AC500, anyone can customize their battery system by adding batteries as needed.

More than batteries, they offer high power output, up to 9,000W and 5,000W respectively, providing uninterrupted power at all times.

For Balcony/RV Solar Systems

Balcony and RV solar systems typically have smaller solar arrays for partial utility independence. BLUETTI's all-in-one AC200P or modular AC300 battery systems are designed for these setups. These batteries are compact, moveable, and provide 3,000W or 2,000W power to various devices via their multiple outlets.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

