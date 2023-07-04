Acquisition creates a pan European dental distribution platform with more than 40,000 customers in Europe

Transaction provides springboard for further European consolidation

Sun European Partners, LLP ("Sun European Partners" or "Sun European"), a leading private investment advisory firm focused on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities, today announces that its affiliated portfolio company DD Group has acquired 100% of the shares in Dental Promotion Innovation SA ("DPI") a leading dental distribution platform in continental Europe.

DPI is the largest dental distributor in Belgium, the third largest in France, and has a strong presence in Germany and the Netherlands. The transaction expands DD Group's distribution coverage beyond the UK and Ireland into Western Europe and offers significant potential for synergies between the two businesses. DPI's distribution capabilities will be added to DD Group's current infrastructure, creating a pan-European leader in the distribution of dental consumables, equipment, laboratory services, aesthetics, and related services.

Value creation is expected to be driven through organic growth opportunities, underpinned by growing demand for dentistry and aesthetic treatments and realisation of synergies between the two businesses. Sun European will deploy its operational expertise to support the integration and identify areas for improved processes and efficiencies.

Alexander Wyndham, Principal, Sun European Partners LLP, said "the acquisition of DPI is a highly transformative deal for DD Group For Sun European, our first objective following the acquisition of DD Group last year was to create a European leader, and we are delighted to see the business expanding. DPI has very strong growth prospects and the acquisition will act as a springboard for further bolt-ons across continental Europe."

CEO of DD Group, Sam Tyrer, said "this acquisition represents a transformational moment in our company's long history, being our first foray into continental Europe, enabling us to continue the company's expansion and consolidate our presence in the European dental market. DD Group is acquiring a high-quality business with an outstanding team who have made an important contribution to the success and consistent growth of DPI over the past 20 years."

David Vancutsem, DPI's Founder and CEO, added "As founder and CEO of DPI, I am delighted to have found a like-minded and supportive partner in DD Group. We share the same ambitious aspirations for the business, and I look forward to working alongside DD Group as we aim to create Europe's leading dental distribution platform."

About Sun European Partners, LLP

Sun European Partners, LLP is a leading private investment advisory firm, focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Since 1995, affiliates of Sun European have invested in more than 500 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of €40 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. The Firm has built a reputation as a trusted partner, recognised for its operational experience. Sun European focuses on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial, and Technology sectors. Sun European Partners has offices in London and affiliates with offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles, and New York.

For more information, please visit www.suneuropeanpartners.com.

About DD Group

Founded over 50 years ago, DD (formerly branded Dental Directory) is the only integrated distribution and demand creation platform for products and services for both dental and medical aesthetics customers. Through a unique 'one-stop shop', customers have access to over 30,000 dental and medical aesthetics products, prescription medicines, equipment and technology alongside dental engineering and compliance services. DD Group is an affiliated portfolio company of Sun European Partners, LLP.

About DPI

Founded in 2004, DPI is a leading European distributor of dental consumables and has its own laboratory to produce crowns and bridges. Headquartered in Anderlecht, the group services nearly 30,000 customers across Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and Luxembourg, with a strong focus on long term relationships with leading dental product manufacturers and complimented by excellent customer service and strong product availability.

