STEELITE INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH NEW PRODUCTS FOR SUMMER 2023

STOKE ON TRENT, England, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelite International, the leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of award-winning tabletop, buffet products and lighting solutions for the global hospitality industry, is pleased to announce new product launches for Summer 2023.

New introductions are as follows:

Glassware

Bormioli Florian:

Bormioli Rocco's Florian Collection provides the perfect presentation of cocktails and mixed drinks. Lucent lines on each glass add delicacy and romance and offer an added dimension to beverage service.

Bormioli Barshine:

Bormioli Rocco's Barshine Collection features tempered and stackable tumblers with a 1970s design. The shape accentuates the sparkle of the glass and enhances the contents.

Melamine

Salinas:

Salinas offers a wide range of cultural experiences, much like the careful arrangement of ingredients on a plate. Portraying concentric rings around the rim and a neutral shade of taupe with russet-colored accents, this resilient and lightweight melamine dinnerware is perfect for waterfront, rooftop and patio dining, adding convenience and style to any gathering.

Solano:

Ideal for fast casual dining, this remarkable melamine dinnerware is perfect in any setting. Solano is available in two ornate patterns, Rubine & Azure, that flaunt whimsical imagery & intricate flourishes, providing a visually striking presentation for the tabletop.

Buffet

Ice-Cell:

Fusion Ice-Cell is the perfect solution for keeping buffet food fresh and chilled-crucial to prevent bacteria growth and maintain taste and texture. Keeps food cold for at least 3 hours-Ensures freshness and quality. Specifically designed to fit current Fusion gastronorm risers, allowing the customer to keep their current buffet presentation and use the cooling system as an add-on.

