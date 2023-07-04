Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.07.2023 | 11:28
222 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

China's Top HNWIs and High-Tech Private Investment Fund Manager Broad General Holding Files for Hong Kong IPO

DJ China's Top HNWIs and High-Tech Private Investment Fund Manager Broad General Holding Files for Hong Kong IPO 

EQS Newswire / 04/07/2023 / 16:55 UTC+8 
China's Top HNWIs and High-Tech Private Investment Fund Manager 
Broad General Holding Files for Hong Kong IPO 
 
[Hong Kong, 4 July 2023] - Broad General Holding Limited, a private investment fund manager focusing on high-net-worth 
individuals (HNWIs) in high-tech industries, announces that it has formally submitted its application form (Form A1) 
for listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange last Friday. With its first private equity fund filed in 
2016, Broad General is a leading private investment fund manager focused on serving HNWIs and empowering high-tech 
companies in China. Headquartered in Hangzhou, Broad General invests primarily in the high-tech services, digital 
information technology, advanced manufacturing and automation, medical technology and new materials sectors. 
 
In recent years, steady economic growth and the rapid development of emerging industries such as high-tech industries 
have given rise to a large cohort of HNWIs, which grew steadily in numbers from 1.6 million in 2017 to 2.1 million in 
2021, representing a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2021. By 2026, the number of HNWIs in China is expected to reach 
further to 3 million. Such expansion will further drive the demand for asset management services, among which private 
equity is one of the fastest growing asset allocation categories. According to the China Private Equity Report 
published by BDA Partners in March 2023, private equity funds in China invested a total of RMB945.5 billion in 2022, 
accounting for about half of the total capital raised. The figures reflect that these funds will be in full swing in 
2023, which will focus on investing in high-value assets, especially in technology sectors. 
 
A vision of creating higher and sustainable values for families, businesses and society 
 
As of 31 December 2022, in terms of AUM, Broad General was the second largest private investment fund manager in China 
that focuses on serving domestic HNWIs, and was one of the largest market players focused on investing in high-tech 
industries. With a total of 74 funds under management, Broad General has exceeded RMB9.3 billion in AUM. Nip Chun Pong, 
the Chief Analyst of Blackwell Global Asset Management, is impressed by the vision of Broad General, a company 
dedicated to providing simpler investment for entrepreneurship, greener capital and more value for society, as well as 
more private equity investment opportunities for HNWIs. Through its excellent asset management services, Broad General 
seeks to create higher and sustainable value for families, enterprises and society, thus achieving mutual benefits for 
all. 
 
CAGR of AUM grows more than doubled 
 
According to Nip, while it is true that there are few investment options for HNWIs in mainland China, investing in 
high-tech industries requires in-depth research and is often difficult to accomplish on one's own. Private equity funds 
are therefore well placed to meet the needs of the group and enable them to enjoy the economic benefits of high-tech 
industries. Some of Broad General's more well-known investments include XGIMI Technology (688696.SH), an A-share listed 
in March 2021; and ClouDr (09955.HK), a H-share listed in July 2022. In fact, Broad General has significantly increased 
in AUM from RMB100 million in 2016 to RMB9.3 billion in 2022, representing a CAGR of approximately 113%. Such growth 
implies a strong market recognition for its investment performance and the contribution by its unique strategy to 
deliver significant returns. 
 
In addition to the rapid growth in fund size, the strong market acceptance is also exemplified by the highly loyal 
investors, which saw a robust growth in numbers from 2020 to 2023 at a CAGR of approximately 10.5%. Loyal clients 
started their investments as early as 2016 when the funds were first launched, bringing them up to date for over seven 
years of investment. More than 30% of Broad General's clients have invested in more than one of its funds. For the 
years ended 31 December 2020, 2021 and 2022, repeated investments by clients accounted for 43.6%, 48.1% and 69.2% of 
Broad General's financing in each year respectively. 
 
Nip is bullish on the future performance of Broad General, believing that the percentage of repeated investments by 
clients is expected to expand further this year following the growing interest in technology development in mainland 
China. For the year ended 31 December 2022, the funds of Broad General recorded a strong IRR of 18.7%, despite a 
decline of 27.19% in the Hang Seng TECH Index and of 24.63% in the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index last year. This 
marks a remarkable achievement for Broad General of having weathered a challenging environment in technology investment 
last year. The IPO will be a fresh start for Broad General to further meet the investment needs of HNWIs and thus fuel 
the future development of high-tech industries. 
File: China's Top HNWIs and High-Tech Private Investment Fund Manager Broad General Holding Files for Hong Kong IPO 
04/07/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1672315&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2023 04:55 ET (08:55 GMT)

